San Antonio Review
International literary, arts and ideas journal
Rolando's Super Tacos
by
Bradley Hickey
Published: Jan 14, 2024
"His dream came true and his big tacos too"
Recent
Everything is Opposite
by
elizabeth cohen
Published: Jan 10, 2024
"how certain butterflies in Africa can poison a cat"
Beth and the Coffee Cup
by
John Grey
Published: Jan 08, 2024
"you're out to feel the hurt in everything"
Crocodile
by
Ben Tufnell
Published: Jan 03, 2024
"But I knew, even then, that he would always climb back up"
Hairbow of Forgotten Memories
by
Ayisha Silverson
Published: Jan 03, 2024
"A red bow stained with glue"
Summer of Luck
by
Christina Reiss
Published: Dec 31, 2023
"I was still finding four-leaf clovers, but I had stopped picking them up."
Dimensions Of My Grandfather
by
Ash Slade
Published: Dec 31, 2023
A burial ground for miscues and fumbles
an archaeology of calm
by
Law Alsobrook
Published: Dec 27, 2023
"loss creates urgency"
Ants and Arches
by
Fredna Jackson
Published: Dec 27, 2023
"I crawl up the side of that angry arch"
coda
by
Alan Zhong
Published: Dec 25, 2023
"oceans of what ifs"
Aubade with Northern Lights
by
Sara Cosgrove
Published: Dec 25, 2023
"You are both Clark Kent and Superman."
"Gypsum Hills"
by
Ryan Clark
Published: Dec 20, 2023
"I am slow going over the backs of my mother and father"
The Exorcism of Rain
by
Christian Ward
Published: Dec 20, 2023
"Look how it distracts"
Dancing Under Moonlight
by
Melissa Gormley
Published: Dec 17, 2023
"A woman with stories etched in her bones"
The Names of Things
by
Patricia Joslin
Published: Dec 17, 2023
"I ask myself if words are important"
Multi-Faceted
by
Zebulon Huset
Published: Dec 13, 2023
"Momma always said those needles were receptors"
Pass
by
Frederic Martin
Published: Dec 13, 2023
"He was an odd-looking creature, even in the choppy high school sea of Cro-Magnon adolescents. "
Departure Fable
by
Junaid Ahangar
Published: Dec 10, 2023
"What if the world was ending tomorrow?"
Chapel Day
by
Hannah Bub
Published: Dec 10, 2023
"I forgot to wear my undershirt."
If I Wrote Poems Like I Grocery Shop
by
John Grey
Published: Dec 06, 2023
"It would be predictable"
The Rotting Skunk on Fontaine Avenue
by
Nate Braeuer
Published: Dec 06, 2023
The Price of Infrastructure
by
Emilce Ferreira
Published: Dec 03, 2023
"I beg for mercy, but it will not arrive."
Promises
by
Chris Girman
Published: Dec 03, 2023
"Each speed bump reminded me of my transgression."
Something They Call Home
by
Tohm Bakelas
Published: Nov 29, 2023
"The lone streetlight on this dead end street"
Spring
by
Tohm Bakelas
Published: Nov 29, 2023
"ink on pages lasts longer than the candle I was born holding"
This Year's Top 10 Most Read
Two Takes on Charles Marohn’s Strong Towns
by
Russell Arben Fox
Published: Jul 18, 2020
Russell Arben Fox reviews Charles Marohn's Strong Towns for San Antonio Review.
Connections
Preprints (2):
Russell Arben Fox
•
Russell Arben Fox
The Patronus Paradox
by
Chienyn Chi
,
Amrita Mishra
, and
Noah Weisz
Published: Jul 03, 2022
Dispelling the Dementors of Grad School
Emergence
by
Whitney Hurwitz
Published: Mar 19, 2023
"A reminder to us all"
Review of Austin Leonard Jones' Dead Calm
by
Harold Whit Williams
Published: Oct 16, 2022
Musician-poet-author Harold Whit Williams reviews authentic jukebox honky-tonk from Austin Leonard Jones.
Walking with Mom
by
Shalini Narang
Published: May 10, 2023
I too, will grow old and maybe ramble and bore
"The Dead Know What They're Doing When They Leave This World Behind." Did David Berman?
by
Andy Boyd
Published: Jul 19, 2020
Reflections on the untimely passing of the Silver Jews' frontman.
Doña Rosa
by
Tejaswinee Roychowdhury
Published: Jul 16, 2023
"I said no prayers when I watched their remains burn and rise in smoke"
Obsidian Fields
by
Patricia Contaxis
Published: Feb 22, 2023
"We walked through a lava field where no trees grew, nothing green"
Faith Journeys
by
Hege A. Jakobsen Lepri
Published: Mar 19, 2023
"Passion would soon be replaced by the smell of something burning"
The Question White Parents Should Be Asking
by
Margaret A. Hagerman
Published: Aug 07, 2020
Margaret A. Hagerman, sociologist and author of "White Kids: Growing Up with Privilege in a Racially Divided America," says parents need to do more than talk to their kids to counter racism.
Connections
Supplements (1):
Peter Berard
Notes from the Editorial Collective
Recent Editors' Notes
Montevideo Water Crisis
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jun 27, 2023
Tracking the crisis de agua in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Connections
Supplements (2):
Emergencia hídrica en Montevideo y Zona Metropolitana
•
Zotero | Groups > Montevideo Water Crisis
Submissions Open 2024 - Editors' Guidelines & Tips
by
Arvilla Fee
Published: Jan 04, 2024
Calling all writers!
Pushcart Prize Nominees
by
Arvilla Fee
Published: Nov 27, 2023
Congratulations to our 2023 Pushcart Nominee authors
Statement on the Climate Emergency
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jan 26, 2023
Journalism should reflect what the science says on global heating: the climate emergency is here.
