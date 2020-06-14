San Antonio Review publishes original essays, poetry, art, reviews, theory and other work on its website. Print issues are published at the publisher’s discretion depending upon available time, savings and quality content. SAR was founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 2017 by William O. Pate II.
San Antonio Review is devoted to serving as a gathering space outside academia, the market and government for writers, artists, scholars, activists, workers, students, parents and others to express their perspectives and reflections on our shared world and help develop visions of our collective future. Funded by its publisher’s income from his day jobs, donations and the sale of print editions and other materials and led and maintained by an all-volunteer editorial collective, SAR is not beholden to any institution, organization or ideology. SAR operates as a 501(c)3 nonprofit and donations are tax-deductible.
SAR is a seed.1 Planted and tended, we hope it grows. We can at best provide a hospitable environment and some nurturing care to the pieces we publish and ensure their dissemination and preservation in hopes some future finders may be spurred to positive action by what they share. The SAR Editorial Collective is an experiment2 in the prefigurative politics of constructive, everyday resistance.3 That is, SAR is trying to create a publishing organization today that reflects the world as it might be; that proves an alternative is possible and things may be otherwise.
San Antonio Review is brought to you by
Arvilla Fee, Managing Editor, Dayton, Ohio, USA
Yolanda Pena Wright, Poetry Editor & Social Media Manager, Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, USA
William O. Pate II, Founding Editor & Publisher, Montevideo, Uruguay +
San Antonio Review is led by an all-volunteer editorial collective. If you’d like to share in our labor, let us know at [email protected].
ISSN 2692-0565 (print)
ISSN 2692-0611 (online)
Volume V | Summer 2021, 9781736177952
Volume IV | Fall 2020, 9781736177907
Volume III | Summer 2020, 9780578686455
Issue 2 | Winter 2019, 9781087800929
Issue 1 | Fall 2017, 9781549852367
San Antonio Review is an open access journal, which means all content is freely available without charge to the user or his/her institution. Users are allowed to read, download, copy, distribute, print, search or link to the full texts of the articles, or use them for any other lawful purpose, without asking prior permission from the publisher or the author. This is in accordance with the BOAI definition of open access.