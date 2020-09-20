Skip to main content
Art featured by San Antonio Review
Q&A with Kerry Hugins
by
kerry hugins
and
William O. Pate II
Published: Sep 20, 2020
Austin watercolor artist Kerry Hugins opens up.
Autumn
by
Carolyn Martin
Published: Jul 31, 2020
Digitally enhanced photo by Carolyn Martin.
Q&A with Milicent Fambrough
by
William O. Pate II
and
Milicent Fambrough
Published: Jul 31, 2020
Milicent Fambrough cuts up.
Let's Play
by
Emanuela Franco
Published: Jul 26, 2020
Vamos Brincar
Floral Interpretation of Antelope Canyon
by
Jury S. Judge
Published: Jul 22, 2020
Digital photography, 2019
art is not what you see
by
David E. Matthews
Published: Nov 10, 2019
but what you make others see
Scorpion Dance
by
Amy Wellman Edwards
Published: Oct 04, 2023
Mixed Media with Analog Collage 9x12 inches 2022
Laundry Day
by
Julia Spring
Published: Sep 27, 2023
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Within the Mind
by
Ryan Nightingale
Published: Sep 20, 2023
A series of digital paintings designed to bring awareness to various mental illnesses.
Back Alley Austin
by
Willy Conley
Published: Nov 19, 2023
Photo Art
Eye Bait
by
Willy Conley
Published: Nov 19, 2023
Photo Art
Low-Tech Signage
by
Willy Conley
Published: Nov 19, 2023
Photo Art
Awakening
by
Tinamarie Cox
Published: Oct 29, 2023
photograph
Pool of Tears
by
Kirsty Greenwood
Published: Oct 22, 2023
Pool of Tears, illustration by Kirsty Greenwood.
A Time to Wait
by
Arvilla Fee
Published: Oct 15, 2023
Photo by Arvilla Fee
Elinor
by
Carolyn Schlam
Published: Sep 20, 2023
"Elinor" oil painting
Ghost Girl
by
Carolyn Schlam
Published: Sep 20, 2023
"Ghost Girl" oil painting
Dare to Be
by
Carolyn Schlam
Published: Sep 20, 2023
DARE TO BE, Collage, 30x22"
Flowers in the dark
by
Melissa Gormley
Published: Sep 17, 2023
Watercolor
Realm of Illness
by
Ryan Nightingale
Published: Sep 03, 2023
A seiries of digital paintings highlighting various medical illnesses
As Realities Collide
by
Edward Michael Supranowicz
Published: Apr 23, 2023
Artwork
Joyful Confusion
by
Edward Michael Supranowicz
Published: May 21, 2023
Artwork
She is Up to Something
by
Edward Michael Supranowicz
Published: Jul 02, 2023
Artwork
Cosecha
by
lynda wilde
Published: Jul 12, 2023
Art
After Shocks
by
Ryan Nightingale
Published: May 03, 2023
A digital painting created to bring awareness to the struggles survivors face after escaping from their abusers.
The Neglected
by
Ryan Nightingale
Published: Apr 05, 2023
"It was then that the feelings of doom first began to gnaw at his young heart"
Silently Abused
by
Ryan Nightingale
Published: Dec 28, 2022
To bring awareness
Black is a Most Beautiful Color
by
Kurt Lovelace
Published: Jan 22, 2023
"the summer burnt blueberry skin of the Bahamian"
Revived
by
Jorge Losoya
and
William O. Pate II
Published: Jul 10, 2022
A Q&A with Texas artist Jorge Losoya.
Q&A with Juan Camillo Garza
by
Juan Garza
Published: Jun 05, 2022
Including photographs from the series "Dark, Dark."
Corona Seasons: haiku and senryu sequence (since 2020)
by
Dilys Wyndham Thomas
Published: May 08, 2022
Q&A with Brianna Keeper
by
Brianna Keeper
and
William O. Pate II
Published: Jun 19, 2022
On the water with Texas painter and boatwright Brianna Keeper.
Q&A with Roger Leege
by
Roger Leege
and
William O. Pate II
Published: Apr 10, 2022
Photography, photomontage, and rephotography with Roger Leege
Draft 8
by
Marc Phillips
Published: Feb 20, 2022
Q&A with Xavier Vanderblue
by
Xavier Vanderblue
and
William O. Pate II
Published: Jan 23, 2022
San Antonio actor Xavier "Blue" Vanderblue encourages perseverance.
Beauty in Decay
by
Jennifer Weigel
and
William O. Pate II
Published: Nov 28, 2021
A Q&A with conceptual artist Jennifer Weigel
FIORSCRIOBH
by
Julie O'Donnell
Published: Dec 19, 2021
A virtual exhibition.
Postcard Art by Joan M. Carter
by
Joan M. Carter
Published: Jul 18, 2021
San Antonio Review gets more mail art.
Archeologies of the Environment
by
Fernanda Morales Tovar
Published: Mar 06, 2022
A series of oil paintings by Fernanda Morales Tovar
Postcard Art by Milicent Fambrough
by
Milicent Fambrough
Published: Jul 04, 2021
San Antonio artist Milicent Fambrough sends art by mail.
California
by
Coyote Shook
Published: Apr 18, 2021
“I’ve never been to San Francisco.”
I Do Not Say
by
H. Leivick
and
Ash Lange
Published: Apr 11, 2021
A Meditation on a Translation Work-in-Progress
Soaking Sun
by
Darren Shiverdecker
Published: Jul 11, 2021
A woman relaxes under the last rays of a warm Grecian sun.
Q&A with Andrea Muñoz Martinez
by
William O. Pate II
and
Andrea Muñoz Martínez
Published: Apr 14, 2021
The Life-Tree
by
Emily Bilman
Published: Mar 17, 2021
"Can I survive the very light I created"
SAR II in Collage
by
William O. Pate II
and
Sady Sparks
Published: Mar 21, 2021
"I like games and fun and play and I like talking about how easy poetry is, how everyone is a poet, how the alphabet is a playground and we are the players."
The Sad Truth
by
Chris Manno
Published: Feb 09, 2021
The truth for so many.
Reasons to Get the Vaccine
by
Chris Manno
Published: Feb 01, 2021
At least something would be in stock.
A New Year
by
Chris Manno
Published: Jan 01, 2021
A new you
Pandemic Gift Exchange
by
Chris Manno
Published: Dec 25, 2020
It'll be fun and festive!
New Strain of COVID-19 in Britain
by
Chris Manno
Published: Dec 20, 2020
"Who's the new strain?"
Santa, It's For You
by
Chris Manno
Published: Dec 22, 2020
‘Tis always the season.
Naughty or Nice
by
Chris Manno
Published: Dec 23, 2020
It's different this year ...
The Magic of Christmas 2020
by
Chris Manno
Published: Dec 20, 2020
. . . through a child's eyes . . .
Vaccines: First Things First
by
Chris Manno
Published: Dec 16, 2020
Let's talk licensing.
Post-U.S. Election
by
Chris Manno
Published: Dec 15, 2020
Wait, what?
ISS Space-ish
by
Chris Manno
Published: Dec 15, 2020
Aboard the International Space Station . . .
ISS Space Program
by
Chris Manno
Published: Dec 13, 2020
Editorial cartoon
Socially Distanced Turkey Day
by
Chris Manno
Published: Nov 27, 2020
Sad?
Thanksgiving
by
Chris Manno
Published: Nov 26, 2020
Nothing personal.
Rushed
by
Chris Manno
Published: Dec 13, 2020
Vaccine controversy editorial cartoon.
Vaccine Effectiveness
by
Chris Manno
Published: Dec 15, 2020
Covid Thanksgiving
by
Chris Manno
Published: Nov 15, 2020
Uncle Fred will love it.
The 2020 Vote
by
Chris Manno
Published: Nov 03, 2020
Don't forget to wash your hands.
Election Day 2020
by
Chris Manno
Published: Nov 03, 2020
A Chris Manno cartoon on this year's election choices.
Hell 2.0
by
Chris Manno
Published: Dec 03, 2020
Just one more reason to hate 2020.
Art by Alexandra S. Machuca
by
Alexandra S. Machuca
Published: Nov 30, 2020
Alexandra S. Machuca is the cover artist for San Antonio Review's fourth print issue.
Welcome to the Park
by
Ying Hsu
Published: Nov 08, 2020
Photojournalism reveals the destruction still remaining after the 2020 Midwest Derecho savaged Cedar Rapids, Iowa and surrounding areas in early August.
Let's Play (Vamos Brincar)
by
Emanuela Franco
Published: Dec 07, 2019
"Rescuing the games of the past is fundamental in that society where new technologies invade everything."
2020 Presidential Debate
by
Chris Manno
Published: Nov 02, 2020
"Cartoons are a hardcore visual way to unleash the emotions we all feel but can’t always express."
Gospel of the Four Septembers
by
Greg Sendi
Published: Sep 27, 2020
“Of their first meeting, little has come down to us and yet less is known for certain.”
Ida B. Wells-Barnett
by
John Weik
Published: Sep 03, 2020
Ink on canvas board by John Weik
Libations
by
Christian Garduno
Published: Jul 26, 2020
"She dreams of me in matte"
Words To Live By
Published: Jun 04, 2020
A portrait of Ida B. Wells by Austin artist John Weik.
The Chinwagger’s Complaint
by
Carolyn Martin
Published: Jun 03, 2020
"These fopdoodles don’t know diddly-squat."
Treehouse
by
John Bonanni
Published: May 03, 2020
"I am building a presence of my fatherhood."
Other Little Brother
by
Tom C. Hunley
Published: May 31, 2020
"Boy, you can talk."
lipstick
by
RC deWinter
Published: May 24, 2020
"i’m not deceivedby the brilliance of fall"
Kings in Exile
by
Robert McGuill
Published: Mar 04, 2020
"My folks sent me away to live with my Aunt Charlene and Uncle Bud in eastern Colorado the summer of 1969, praying I’d come back a reformed boy."
Jaguar
by
Christine Sloan Stoddard
Published: Mar 15, 2020
Christine Sloan Stoddard shares her art and work with adults with disabilities.
Finding Scars
by
Max Heinegg
Published: Feb 05, 2020
"I could show you / the drunken bicycle"
3:54
by
RC deWinter
Published: Feb 26, 2020
"for the 13th time i’ve looked at the time / glowing back from the phone that never sleeps"
Unfathomable
by
Brigid Hannon
Published: Dec 22, 2019
"Unfathomable pain leads to unfathomable choices"
The tree line distant and still
by
Nicolas Visconti
Published: Dec 08, 2019
“Closer than what I remember as the edge / of the earth with a sail cast out on string”
Waiting for the Coming Storm
by
David Prather
Published: Sep 08, 2019
"There will be some pain."
If someone says Catalina
by
Margot Kahn
Published: Sep 22, 2019
"That boy played like nothing we could afford. / A hundred-year whiskey on the rocks."
a cynic is a man
by
David Matthews
Published: Sep 04, 2019
". . . in the marketplace of ideas"
Virginity
by
Jeri Griffith
Published: Aug 28, 2019
"A redhead when she was young, Winifred must have equated herself with the fox, the terrified object of the hunt desperately trying to escape the hunters."
Que No Puedo Entregar
by
Brittany Leitner
Published: Aug 11, 2019
"after i finally write about being / mexican i am told i can’t write / a whole book about being mexican"
OCD
by
Joshua Lindenbaum
Published: Aug 14, 2019
"Turning the car around to make sure that pothole wasn’t a person."
The Kiss
by
Gary Metras
Published: Jun 23, 2019
"but imagine what they tweet their friends / later that night, alone in their rooms, alone / with rumors of the first real kiss"
Neptune’s Son
by
Daniel Edward Moore
Published: Jun 19, 2019
"Last night, a boy again, / fell from Ohio’s steamy sky, / shedding his ivory northwest skin"
Kid Brother Dropout
by
Kevin Ridgeway
Published: May 01, 2019
"... but instead I rebelled and became a bearded freak in the green mountains of Vermont ... "
The Great Thing About Being Sometimes Hispanic
by
Alex Z. Salinas
Published: Jan 17, 2019
"The part when I speak un poquito Spanish, / But not the part when I can’t understand Grandma"
Cube Houses, Rotterdam
by
Brianna Keeper
Published: Oct 11, 2017
Brianna Keeper's "Cube Houses, Rotterdam" painting in San Antonio Review.
Desire for Intimacy
by
Peycho Kanev
Published: Jul 12, 2020
"It is getting late in the world"
Old-Time Music
by
Harold Whit Williams
Published: Jul 29, 2020
"I have kept 4/4 time to the river’s current."
Blood Brothers Revisited
by
Harold Whit Williams
Published: Aug 02, 2020
"For all gods listening or not"
The Old Country
by
Harold Whit Williams
Published: Jul 27, 2020
"Welcome home, perfect strangers."
The Bee's Sting
by
Emily Bilman
Published: Jul 04, 2020
"Dali’s goddess of fecundity floats / On the rock of nudity like a pomegranate"
