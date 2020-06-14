The SAR Editorial Collective recognizes how crucial it is we participate in pushing for and pursuing a sustainable world. Beyond advocating for a sustainable future, we also contribute to climate-change mitigation efforts in a variety of ways, including:
1. The founding editor and publisher's father, William O. Pate, has converted former family farmland in southwest Alabama into new growth forest and enrolled it in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Conservation Reserve Program in support of climate-change mitigation, covering at least a portion of the renewable resources required to produce print editions of San Antonio Review and books published by San Antonio Review Press.
2. San Antonio Review and San Antonio Review Press contribute 0.5% of our revenue earned via Stripe to carbon removal. Learn more at Stripe Climate.
3. We use carbon-neutral shippers Sendle domestically and compostable packaging.