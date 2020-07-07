Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
SAR
About
caret-down
Explore
caret-down
Editors 🖊
caret-down
SAR @ CTW 2020
A Worker’s Worth
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jul 07, 2020
A review of Eve Tracy Coker's A Worker's Worth.
CTW: Day 6
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jul 07, 2020
CTW: Day 5
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jul 07, 2020
Counter-histories, vernacular histories and more . . .
CTW: Day 4
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jul 06, 2020
Hannah Arendt and the neoliberal thought collective's elitism . . .
CTW: Day 3
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jul 01, 2020
A little background.
Critical Theory Workshop: Day One
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jun 29, 2020
The beginnings of an explanation.
Connections
Supplements (1):
William O. Pate II
CTW Background & Links
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jul 06, 2020
Background, schedule and resources
CTW: Day 7
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jul 08, 2020
Underestimating the people . . .
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
💌
About
Supporters
Resources
Get Print Issues
Open Access Literature
Public Archives
San Antonio Review Press
Social Media
RSS
Legal
Published with