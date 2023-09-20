Skip to main content
Essays published by San Antonio Review
Within the Mind
by
Ryan Nightingale
Published: Sep 20, 2023
A series of digital paintings designed to bring awareness to various mental illnesses.
Realm of Illness
by
Ryan Nightingale
Published: Sep 03, 2023
A seiries of digital paintings highlighting various medical illnesses
Sometimes a Sucker
by
Anita Bushell
Published: Aug 30, 2023
"Plans were hatched and fantasies formed"
Montevideo Water Crisis
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jun 27, 2023
Tracking the crisis de agua in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Obsidian Fields
by
Patricia Contaxis
Published: Feb 22, 2023
"We walked through a lava field where no trees grew, nothing green"
The Patronus Paradox
by
Chienyn Chi
,
Amrita Mishra
, and
Noah Weisz
Published: Jul 03, 2022
Dispelling the Dementors of Grad School
The Real Sickness in America
by
John Willingham
Published: Jun 08, 2022
The most tragic irony of all: the religious right professes brotherly love but looks to a prophet of hate and instruments of death for its salvation.
Head Wounds
by
Joy Victory
Published: May 22, 2022
"The photo is shocking: A massive sea turtle lies dead in the back of a pickup truck, its speckled front flippers so big they stretched far beyond the width of the vehicle."
Tenderness and Rot, or Why I Should Be Allowed to Burn Down the Peabody
by
Elaina Foley
Published: Apr 03, 2022
Elaina Foley ponders the queer possibilities of rot in disrupting articulations of preservation as care.
Quality of Life
by
Karen Paul
Published: Feb 27, 2022
וּבָֽחַרְתָּ֙ בַּחַיִּ֔ים
A Match Made in Private
by
Marie Bergström
Published: Feb 13, 2022
The author of "The New Laws of Love" discusses the privatization of intimacy.
On Meeting Alexander Calder: An Essay
by
Cynthia Close
Published: Jan 30, 2022
Review: Never Forget Your Name
by
Ash Lange
Published: Jan 16, 2022
The Children of Auschwitz
In Pursuit of Distance
by
Chance Muehleck
Published: Dec 26, 2021
“All art cheats. The honest cheat will tell you she’s cheating and you’ll love her for it anyway.”
FIORSCRIOBH
by
Julie O'Donnell
Published: Dec 19, 2021
A virtual exhibition.
SAR V: Note from the Founding Editor & Publisher
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Sep 13, 2021
Timeline of Irresponsibility: A Narrative — On Having No Idea What You're Doing — A Call for Texas Critical Theory
Are We Doomed to Repeat History?
by
Mia Moody-Ramirez
Published: Sep 06, 2021
Baylor professor Mia Moody-Ramirez looks at Texas Republicans' attempts to limit discussions in schools.
Juneteenth
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jun 19, 2021
The long history of the end of slavery.
The Third Pomelo
by
Jason Warshof
Published: May 05, 2021
“Diana said the days on the road would be cleansing.“
A Narrative of the Proceedings of the Black People, During the Late Awful Calamity in Philadelphia, in the Year 1793: And a Refutation of Some Censures, Thrown upon them in some late Publications.
by
Absalom Jones
and
Richard Allen
Published: Apr 27, 2021
San Antonio Review's second Alternative History Lesson.
California
by
Coyote Shook
Published: Apr 18, 2021
“I’ve never been to San Francisco.”
I Do Not Say
by
H. Leivick
and
Ash Lange
Published: Apr 11, 2021
A Meditation on a Translation Work-in-Progress
Catch and Release
by
Amaya Koss
Published: Mar 21, 2021
“I begin as a twitch in my father’s groin.“
A Conversation with My Dead Father about The French Connection
by
Robert Fromberg
Published: Mar 07, 2021
(The book, not the movie)
Paulette Jiles and the 'Aura' of the News
by
John Willingham
Published: Feb 03, 2021
John Willingham looks at what's lost in the translation to film.
2020 Birthday Lecture: Fear and Loathing in Genre New England
by
Peter Berard
Published: Dec 02, 2020
Berard on Lovecraft, Lehane and the Puritan Legacy
On the Difficulty of Civic Friendship and Unity in an Angry Time
by
Russell Arben Fox, Ph.D.
Published: Nov 29, 2020
On the necessity of putting away rhetoric and rivalry.
The Prodigal Son
Published: Sep 16, 2020
Andy Boyd reviews Marilynne Robinson's latest novel, Jack.
The Question White Parents Should Be Asking
by
Margaret A. Hagerman
Published: Aug 07, 2020
Margaret A. Hagerman, sociologist and author of "White Kids: Growing Up with Privilege in a Racially Divided America," says parents need to do more than talk to their kids to counter racism.
Team of Mules
by
Gregory Stephens
Published: Jul 21, 2020
"A mule can only do what a mule can do. And that’s enough."
Children
by
John Bonanni
Published: Jul 21, 2020
John Bonanni reflects on his children.
"The Dead Know What They're Doing When They Leave This World Behind." Did David Berman?
by
Andy Boyd
Published: Jul 19, 2020
Reflections on the untimely passing of the Silver Jews' frontman.
Two Takes on Charles Marohn’s Strong Towns
by
Russell Arben Fox
Published: Jul 18, 2020
Russell Arben Fox reviews Charles Marohn's Strong Towns for San Antonio Review.
My Knees, Anthony Bourdain and Depression
by
Rich Furman
Published: Jul 11, 2020
2019 Birthday Lecture: The Countercultural Vision of History
by
Peter Berard
Published: Jul 09, 2020
The American counterculture's desire to live irresponsibly is reflected in Ishmael Reed's work.
On the Moral Responsibility to Repay Student Loan Debt
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jul 01, 2020
Or, How Neoliberal Higher Education Funding Drove My Family into Bankruptcy
Time and Arrokoth
by
Avram Lavinsky
Published: Jul 01, 2020
"Brian May’s journey is worth considering because he reminds us of how often we sell ourselves short."
Criminal Penalties Increase in Texas Due to Pandemic
by
William O. Pate II
Published: May 24, 2020
I warned about this.
Protect the Postal Service — and Our Democracy
by
Sarah Anderson
Published: Apr 17, 2020
The future of our Postal Service is all of our futures
Who’s Afraid of Socialism?
by
Peter Certo
Published: Feb 14, 2020
The past — and future — of the Social Democrats
Solidarity
by
Kimberly Tolson
Published: Dec 04, 2019
Kimberly Tolson confronts racism in the family.
Can Mittelpolitan Cities Ever be Strong?
by
Russell Arben Fox
Published: Oct 28, 2019
Dr. Russell Arben Fox’s follow-up essay on Charles Marohn’s Strong Towns: A Bottom-Up Revolution to Rebuild American Prosperity.
Virginity
by
Jeri Griffith
Published: Aug 28, 2019
"A redhead when she was young, Winifred must have equated herself with the fox, the terrified object of the hunt desperately trying to escape the hunters."
Belief and Evolution
by
Anonymous
Published: Sep 28, 2018
An examination of post-#MeToo balances of power.
A School Board Meeting Challenges Faith
by
Bekah S. McNeel
Published: Dec 04, 2017
"Usually the primary challenge is staying awake. On that Monday night, the primary challenge was keeping my faith."
Free Pools for Baltimore Youth? Why Not?
by
Ryan Boddy
Published: Dec 01, 2017
A 12-Step Program to Rescue Public Education
by
Bekah S. McNeel
Published: Nov 15, 2017
Bekah McNeel reviews Addicted to Reform: A 12-Step Program to Rescue Public Education.
On the Moral Responsibility of Repaying Student Loan Debt
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Oct 13, 2017
On Process: Coffee, Vinyl, and Work
by
Ryan Boddy
Published: Oct 11, 2017
Ryan Boddy talks process.
San Antonio Will Never Be Austin
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Oct 07, 2017
And that's a good thing.
Cannabis Can Save the South
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Oct 04, 2017
Legalizing cannabis production in the U.S. South could revitalize state economies.
Groin Pains: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love My Vasectomy
by
M. Galaxy Parker
Published: Oct 04, 2017
Battle of credit scores.
What love is — and what it could be
by
Kris Gage
Published: Oct 02, 2017
Kris Gage looks at What Love Is: And What It Could Be.
