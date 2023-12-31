Skip to main content
Fiction Published by San Antonio Review
Summer of Luck
by
Christina Reiss
CR
Published: Dec 31, 2023
"I was still finding four-leaf clovers, but I had stopped picking them up."
Promises
by
Chris Girman
CG
Published: Dec 03, 2023
"Each speed bump reminded me of my transgression."
Jerusalem Marathon
by
Ellis Shuman
ES
Published: Nov 19, 2023
"A deal. Man versus man, walker versus walker."
Crystal Teardrops
by
Jessica Grissom
JG
Published: Nov 26, 2023
"You were meant to shine."
You Gotta Know How to Dance
by
Chen Okafor
CO
Published: Aug 14, 2023
"The whole girlfriend business is a family affair."
Stories from the Fetus
by
J. Billings
JB
Published: Oct 04, 2023
"Short stories are drugs and it’s better to wait until you can handle them properly"
Hero Worship
by
Alex Z. Salinas
Published: Oct 02, 2023
"But this is what’s wrong with our bad culture."
Fowl Intentions
by
Christopher Mitchell
CM
Published: Aug 16, 2023
I tried to scramble to my feet, but a swift bill took hold of my ankle once again.
Ghost Smoke
by
Thomas Healy
TH
Published: Sep 03, 2023
“I am not a prophet but I know what I know."
The Things They Left Behind
by
Kathryn Hively
KH
Published: Aug 09, 2023
"After years of noise, the stillness in the Cartwright house lay heavy."
Mother's Day
by
Brett Atkinson
BA
Published: Jun 28, 2023
"When she tells me to come back, I simply say I cannot"
Birthday Dreams
by
Ryan Nightingale
Published: May 03, 2023
"Ten months, just ten months, she repeated to herself"
Zoom Healing
by
Sigrid Wilson
SW
Published: Apr 09, 2023
"When it was his turn, he suddenly didn’t know what to say"
The Neglected
by
Ryan Nightingale
Published: Apr 05, 2023
"It was then that the feelings of doom first began to gnaw at his young heart"
Pinning Hercules
by
Tahlia Kade
TS
TK
Published: Jan 25, 2023
“God. I know a lot of people probably don’t bargain for a beetle, but here I am."
Faith Journeys
by
Hege A. Jakobsen Lepri
Published: Mar 19, 2023
"Passion would soon be replaced by the smell of something burning"
To Cristal Two
by
Stephen Praytor
SP
Published: Mar 05, 2023
"The whole world was just a picture now"
A Position of Trust
by
Joan Bauer
Published: Feb 12, 2023
"It wasn’t too hard to imagine the motherless boys going a little wild in a place like that, haunted by a sad family past"
The Curse
by
David Santiago
DS
Published: Feb 05, 2023
"Soon after my mother gave birth, the nature of the curse became apparent"
John and the Revelator
by
Daniel Miller
DM
Published: Jan 08, 2023
"Fragments in two bundles from the journal of John Flowers, 1853 – unknown"
Of Men and Dreams
by
melissa pumayugra
Published: Feb 15, 2023
A story about a young man attempting a new life in the United States
Red Pines
by
Reed Kuehn
RK
Published: Nov 30, 2022
"The dying violet sky of twilight hangs about"
Fetch
by
Elise Glassman
EG
Published: Mar 13, 2022
“It’s as though he’s trying to soften the blow now that it’s landed.”
My Normal Heart
by
David Waters
DW
Published: Jan 02, 2022
“The medical record does not describe what happened next.”
In Isolation
by
Karen F. Lethlean
KL
Published: Dec 05, 2021
“As if each person knew their happiness could not last. ”
All the Pretty Paintings
by
Alex Z. Salinas
and
Alex Z. Salinas
Published: Nov 07, 2021
An excerpt from City Lights From the Upside Down.
Beckoning
by
Sean Padraic McCarthy
SM
Published: Jul 14, 2021
“Hell was set deep in the woods, in Willington, Massachusetts”
Lobey Dosser
by
A.S. Robertson
AR
PB
Published: Jun 13, 2021
“It’s another losing year, another year of coming out on the very bottom.”
Migrante
by
Nick Young
NY
PB
Published: May 16, 2021
“Hell, most people would have you believe the county is chock-full from end to end with nothing but kind, Christian folk.”
Forgetting Mariam
by
Maxim Matusevich
PB
Published: Mar 03, 2021
“He’ll explain to her the historical necessity of his act, its ultimate logic.”
Rusted Red Tilt-a-Whirl
by
Robert L. Penick
RP
Published: Dec 13, 2020
“It was a tremendous world then, everything larger and more vivid, each event new and full of possibility.”
The Couch
by
Christina Hoag
Published: Dec 06, 2020
“She’d spent the first night on her own in a West Hollywood motel that cost a hundred bucks for a room with a stained bedspread and stale pot reek, then decided to move into the station.”
Cherries
by
Jennifer Fernandez
Published: Nov 11, 2020
“Is now the time to speak up?”
Riverbound
by
Robert McGuill
RM
PB
Published: Feb 14, 2021
“Jesus, Carrie. You look like summer.”
Touchdown, Alabama
by
Harold Whit Williams
HW
PB
Published: Oct 25, 2020
“And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell: and great was the fall of it!”
Social Resistance
by
John Bonanni
Published: Oct 18, 2020
“He could surf her repeatedly on those recorded meetings. Her electronic self was on demand.”
Gospel of the Four Septembers
by
Greg Sendi
GS
PB
Published: Sep 27, 2020
“Of their first meeting, little has come down to us and yet less is known for certain.”
Steam Power
by
AN Grace
AG
PB
Published: Sep 13, 2020
“This place, this glorified shed on an industrial estate in the arse-end of Warrington, it was everything to me.”
What Else Could You Say, Really?
by
Adam Hofbauer
AH
Published: Nov 18, 2020
“Emily LeGrange was experiencing one of those moments where she had to admit she was doing pretty good.”
Three Strings
by
Abigael Leigh
Published: Aug 26, 2020
“Want to cut them off?”
All the Pretty Paintings
by
Alex Z. Salinas
and
Alex Z. Salinas
Published: Jun 07, 2020
"So we go to this gallery—me, Marie, the kids—and it’s not only what I expect, it’s worse."
Warlocks, Spells and My Mother
by
Carmelinda Scian
CS
Published: May 17, 2020
"She was convinced that her cruz, the cross she carried every day ambushing her chances at happiness, was the result of sorcery."
Treehouse
by
John Bonanni
JB
PB
Published: May 03, 2020
"I am building a presence of my fatherhood."
Kings in Exile
by
Robert McGuill
RM
PB
Published: Mar 04, 2020
"My folks sent me away to live with my Aunt Charlene and Uncle Bud in eastern Colorado the summer of 1969, praying I’d come back a reformed boy."
Three Steaks and You’re Out
by
Schuyler Bishop
SB
PB
Published: Jan 22, 2020
"You eat steak, you want sex; you want sex, you want sex.”
Santa Always Blows His Cover
by
Alex Z. Salinas
and
Alex Z. Salinas
Published: Dec 25, 2019
“Fifteen seconds later, Ray crashed into the oak tree in our front yard.”
Back Pain
by
Michael Benharroch
MB
Published: Dec 12, 2019
“Pain does not forget me, nor do I forget it, my constant companion, my best friend”
Men Without Hearts, Inc.
by
Alex Z. Salinas
Published: Oct 30, 2019
"I must wander this earth without a core."
Getting it Down
by
Anna Schott
AS
PB
Published: Oct 06, 2019
An essay in two parts.
Deprivation
by
Charli Spier
CS
Published: Oct 13, 2019
“With your mind free from earthly shackles, it will be free to wander.”
Remember Goliad
by
Luke Neftali Villafranca
LV
PB
Published: Sep 15, 2019
"Sometimes, I wonder why I ever talk at all."
The Photo in Your Coat Pocket
by
B. J. Fischer
BF
Published: Jul 07, 2019
"You are the opposite of a stalker."
Gown Men and the Siren
by
John Bonanni
JB
Published: Jul 03, 2019
"We are Napoleonic Code here in Jefferson Parish. We don’t trouble our neighbor and our neighbor don’t trouble us. Except when they do."
Double or Nothing
by
Theo Czajkowski
TC
Published: Sep 02, 2020
‘You ain’t gonna feel a thing.’
The Lottery
by
Emily Bilman
EB
PB
Published: Oct 14, 2020
“We could re-design our garden with the waterscapes of the Japanese gardens.”
Interstitial
by
Patty Contaxis
PC
PB
Published: Jun 15, 2020
“They passed a law over a decade ago in our state permitting us to marry, but we never did.”
