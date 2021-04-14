Skip to main content
Interviews from San Antonio Review
Q&A with Andrea Muñoz Martinez
by
William O. Pate II
and
Andrea Muñoz Martínez
Published: Apr 14, 2021
Q&A with Kerry Hugins
by
kerry hugins
and
William O. Pate II
Published: Sep 20, 2020
Austin watercolor artist Kerry Hugins opens up.
Interview with John Whitbourn
by
John Whitbourn
and
Peter Berard
Published: Aug 12, 2020
The author of A Dangerous Energy expands upon his outlook, methods and future works.
Q&A with Milicent Fambrough
by
William O. Pate II
and
Milicent Fambrough
Published: Jul 31, 2020
Milicent Fambrough cuts up.
Connections
Supplements (1):
Milicent Fambrough
Q&A with Roger Leege
by
Roger Leege
and
William O. Pate II
Published: Apr 10, 2022
Photography, photomontage, and rephotography with Roger Leege
Q&A with Xavier Vanderblue
by
Xavier Vanderblue
and
William O. Pate II
Published: Jan 23, 2022
San Antonio actor Xavier "Blue" Vanderblue encourages perseverance.
Beauty in Decay
by
Jennifer Weigel
and
William O. Pate II
Published: Nov 28, 2021
A Q&A with conceptual artist Jennifer Weigel
Revived
by
Jorge Losoya
and
William O. Pate II
Published: Jul 10, 2022
A Q&A with Texas artist Jorge Losoya.
Q&A with Brianna Keeper
by
Brianna Keeper
and
William O. Pate II
Published: Jun 19, 2022
On the water with Texas painter and boatwright Brianna Keeper.
Q&A with Eric Flanagan and Sam Voutas
by
Eric Flanagan
,
Sam Voutas
, and
William O. Pate II
Published: Jun 12, 2022
A discussion with the authors of White Faced Lies.
