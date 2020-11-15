Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
SAR
About
caret-down
Explore
caret-down
Editors 🖊
caret-down
2020 Pushcart Prize Nominations
Remember How
by
Anannya Uberoi
Published: Nov 15, 2020
"Our mothers were jeweled / in nose pins and brass hoops"
Touchdown, Alabama
by
Harold Whit Williams
Published: Oct 25, 2020
“And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell: and great was the fall of it!”
Giving the Finger to Mr. Death
by
LARRY Smith
Published: Apr 15, 2020
"And each time I’m reminded of my age / and that this is how it will be."
Kings in Exile
by
Robert McGuill
Published: Mar 04, 2020
"My folks sent me away to live with my Aunt Charlene and Uncle Bud in eastern Colorado the summer of 1969, praying I’d come back a reformed boy."
Three Steaks and You’re Out
by
Schuyler Bishop
Published: Jan 22, 2020
"You eat steak, you want sex; you want sex, you want sex.”
Buried Alive On the Old Chisholm Trail
by
Harold Whit Williams
Published: Nov 22, 2020
“I've heard ghosts down inside the stereo”
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
💌
About
Supporters
Resources
Get Print Issues
Open Access Literature
Public Archives
San Antonio Review Press
Social Media
RSS
Legal
Published with