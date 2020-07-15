Skip to main content
Poetry Published by San Antonio Review
Mingo Dreaming
by
Larry Smith
Published: Jul 15, 2020
"It’s hard to be a city at night, sleeping along this big river. So much wakes you from slumber ... "
3:54
by
RC deWinter
Published: Feb 26, 2020
"for the 13th time i’ve looked at the time / glowing back from the phone that never sleeps"
Rolando's Super Tacos
by
Bradley Hickey
Published: Jan 14, 2024
"His dream came true and his big tacos too"
Everything is Opposite
by
elizabeth cohen
Published: Jan 10, 2024
"how certain butterflies in Africa can poison a cat"
Crocodile
by
Ben Tufnell
Published: Jan 03, 2024
"But I knew, even then, that he would always climb back up"
an archaeology of calm
by
Law Alsobrook
Published: Dec 27, 2023
"loss creates urgency"
Beth and the Coffee Cup
by
John Grey
Published: Jan 08, 2024
"you're out to feel the hurt in everything"
Dimensions Of My Grandfather
by
Ash Slade
Published: Dec 31, 2023
A burial ground for miscues and fumbles
Hairbow of Forgotten Memories
by
Ayisha Silverson
Published: Jan 03, 2024
"A red bow stained with glue"
Ants and Arches
by
Fredna Jackson
Published: Dec 27, 2023
"I crawl up the side of that angry arch"
coda
by
Alan Zhong
Published: Dec 25, 2023
"oceans of what ifs"
Aubade with Northern Lights
by
Sara Cosgrove
Published: Dec 25, 2023
"You are both Clark Kent and Superman."
"Gypsum Hills"
by
Ryan Clark
Published: Dec 20, 2023
"I am slow going over the backs of my mother and father"
The Exorcism of Rain
by
Christian Ward
Published: Dec 20, 2023
"Look how it distracts"
Dancing Under Moonlight
by
Melissa Gormley
Published: Dec 17, 2023
"A woman with stories etched in her bones"
The Names of Things
by
Patricia Joslin
Published: Dec 17, 2023
"I ask myself if words are important"
Multi-Faceted
by
Zebulon Huset
Published: Dec 13, 2023
"Momma always said those needles were receptors"
At Least the Leaks Aren't Metaphorical
by
Richard LeDue
Published: Nov 01, 2023
"just the rustle of another page turning"
Chicken Chow Mein
by
Bill Garvey
Published: Nov 23, 2023
"I drew O’s in corners and prayed..."
Which Table Do You Remember?
by
Lucia Cherciu
Published: Nov 15, 2023
Pieces of furniture, like sculptures, art objects saved, catalogued by fond memories.
Flowers and Weeds
by
Lucia Cherciu
Published: Oct 02, 2023
"Who knows whose ideas cross-pollinate?"
Geraniums in the Studio
by
Lucia Cherciu
Published: Aug 23, 2023
"so much red, so much hope"
Departure Fable
by
Junaid Ahangar
Published: Dec 10, 2023
"What if the world was ending tomorrow?"
Chapel Day
by
Hannah Bub
Published: Dec 10, 2023
"I forgot to wear my undershirt."
Long Island Sound
by
Russell Zintel
Published: Nov 08, 2023
"eleven fish fell off the bone"
Running with the Dog
by
GENEVIEVE CREEDON
Published: Nov 26, 2023
"Once a week, Wyatt comes with me"
The Habits of Very Successful People
by
GENEVIEVE CREEDON
Published: Nov 26, 2023
"there are choices to be made"
Spring
by
Tohm Bakelas
Published: Nov 29, 2023
"ink on pages lasts longer than the candle I was born holding"
Something They Call Home
by
Tohm Bakelas
Published: Nov 29, 2023
"The lone streetlight on this dead end street"
Warehouse of Broken Wheels
by
Kenneth Johnson
Published: Nov 23, 2023
"you said misery loves company"
The Rotting Skunk on Fontaine Avenue
by
Nate Braeuer
Published: Dec 06, 2023
If I Wrote Poems Like I Grocery Shop
by
John Grey
Published: Dec 06, 2023
"It would be predictable"
A Touch of Sea Salt
by
GENEVIEVE CREEDON
Published: Nov 26, 2023
"a chocolate sphere the size of marbles I once collected"
"Casual Witness"
by
Tohm Bakelas
Published: Nov 29, 2023
"south of somewhere you call home"
At the roller rink next to the Superfund site, 1983
by
Kimberly Wright
Published: Oct 11, 2023
"tar oozes out of the ground at the apartments next door"
As She Was
by
Kenneth Johnson
Published: Nov 23, 2023
"she felt the water collect on her skin"
Fatherland
by
Leslie Dianne
Published: Nov 05, 2023
"he turned the fable upside down"
Meeting the Ghost of Jimi Hendrix on the 5 Freeway on Christmas Eve
by
Jose Hernandez Diaz
Published: Oct 18, 2023
"I'm a grown man but don't know how to change a flat tire."
Prudence Angel Worm
by
Angela Ball
Published: Nov 12, 2023
"I threw the jar from the nearest window"
Controlled burn
by
Derek R. Smith
Published: Sep 03, 2023
Here I stand, rooted, once hopeful, once a sapling self
The Blue Mattress
by
Tom Holmes
Published: Oct 15, 2023
"They found a double helix on the floor"
Musings on the Old Masters
by
Mukund Gnanadesikan
Published: Oct 29, 2023
"These were instrumental salve for ancient, broken souls"
I Chose California for Medical School Because They Don't Have Hurricanes
by
Joey Lew
Published: Oct 26, 2023
"Slowly I am growing into this doubt"
Ice Chips
by
Madeleine French
Published: Nov 15, 2023
"Today, you're the one frightened"
Chalk Lines
by
Madeleine French
Published: Nov 15, 2023
"I examined my carefully constructed ribbon edge binding"
Life's Stage
by
Megan Huwa
Published: Nov 12, 2023
"I don’t know his tragedy but I know mine"
The Sky Above My Bed
by
Megan Huwa
Published: Nov 12, 2023
"For nine weeks, I have laid here in hours of three"
Worth a Million
by
Jonathan Ukah
Published: Nov 08, 2023
"I saw an ancient, grey stool with legs like a dove"
The Journey
by
Jonathan Ukah
Published: Nov 08, 2023
"I will pluck soft, whole oranges, without the diseases of Egypt"
Emergency Room Epiphany
by
ELIDIO LATORRE
Published: Nov 05, 2023
Highways and Byways
by
Mukund Gnanadesikan
Published: Oct 29, 2023
"remind me fear is safety"
My Parents Took Me on a Cruise as a Child
by
Joey Lew
Published: Oct 26, 2023
"I would feel my own tongue glued to my teeth my breathing short & rapid"
Two Different Fourth of Julys
by
Thomas Doherty
Published: Oct 09, 2023
"The soul develops an insatiable addiction to days like today"
Last Will
by
Daniel Romo
Published: Sep 24, 2023
"she was unable to wrap the man that I am"
Blue Zones
by
Daniel Romo
Published: Sep 24, 2023
"I reside in a zone the color of May and murky beach water"
Those Kitchen Shears
by
Madeleine French
Published: Nov 15, 2023
"Cut me out of here"
The First Day I Saw Freedom Dance
by
Jonathan Ukah
Published: Nov 08, 2023
"She was beautiful like the moon"
Something Timeless About a Death
by
Bob Kirkley
Published: Jul 23, 2023
"We might even have loved each other"
My Body Language
by
Megan Huwa
Published: Nov 12, 2023
"I have read of miracles, yet wonder about my own."
The Year After
by
ELIDIO LATORRE
Published: Nov 05, 2023
"as if tragedy had coffee with us yesterday"
Meditations On Faith
by
Ash Slade
Published: Jul 26, 2023
"the unbolting of bottled up showers"
My Father is an Overgrown Jungle
by
Ash Slade
Published: Jul 26, 2023
"A feral cornucopia, unmaimed"
Last Night Just Before Midnight I Ordered Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs on eBay
by
Daniel Romo
Published: Sep 24, 2023
"I’m so awake that I debate purchasing new underwear or Tupperware lids"
Grace
by
Bob Kirkley
Published: Jul 23, 2023
"I do understand the symbolism of it"
Writing Haiku
by
Evan Vandermeer
Published: Jul 16, 2023
"in its fruitless pecking I know there resides a poem"
Aries
by
Alexandra Rahkemper
Published: Oct 26, 2023
"but those who matter, don't mind"
They Don't Tell You
by
Perry Powell
Published: Oct 18, 2023
"you will run out of time"
The Prize
by
Perry Powell
Published: Oct 18, 2023
"any man here would pluck the apple for you"
Return from Desert
by
Robert Ronnow
Published: Nov 01, 2023
"Some pray, some stay still, some keep playing,"
Samsāra
by
Robert Ronnow
Published: Nov 01, 2023
"I had witnessed the transmigration of a soul"
5 Haiku
by
Wendy K. Mages
Published: Oct 29, 2023
"Flowering like the lotus"
Joy
by
Alexandra Rehkemper
Published: Oct 26, 2023
"Just a moment"
Five Haiku
by
Joshua St. Claire
Published: Oct 22, 2023
"the rice casts no shadow"
To Talk
by
Perry Powell
Published: Oct 18, 2023
"She exists and it is my fault"
La Luna del Deseo
by
James R. Dennis
Published: Oct 11, 2023
"I have a feeling she’s a bit of a coquette"
Picking Apples
by
Donnie Secreast
Published: Oct 09, 2023
"We drop apples down our bellies"
The Skies of our Childhood
by
James R. Dennis
Published: Oct 11, 2023
"I found the sky there much reduced."
Winter Passages
by
Donnie Secreast
Published: Oct 09, 2023
"death heavy somehow and so, so fragile"
Kathy's Waltz
by
Corey Bryan
Published: Oct 02, 2023
"rediscovering your two left feet"
Only a Small-Time Gambler
by
Chris Dahl
Published: Sep 17, 2023
"How fragile the balance is and yet I make choices."
Last Night's Return to the Past
by
Chris Dahl
Published: Aug 07, 2023
"facades ripped open, concrete and re-bar exposed"
The Grammar of Eyes
by
Sreekanth Kopuri
Published: Sep 27, 2023
"alchemy of phrases"
Words
by
Sreekanth Kopuri
Published: Sep 27, 2023
"Some are on the surface"
Once, I Danced with Trees
by
Chris Dahl
Published: Jul 10, 2023
"Perhaps I'm still dancing out there"
Nothing Remains
by
Sreekanth Kopuri
Published: Sep 27, 2023
"Because we sentence the Earth with capitalized letters"
This Time It's the Maple
by
Jennifer B. Kahnweiler
Published: Sep 13, 2023
"her red lobed leaves like a prima ballerina"
At the Waterfall
by
Byron Beynon
Published: Sep 10, 2023
"an upfling of savagery"
After Pissaro
by
Byron Beynon
Published: Sep 10, 2023
"those anonymous shadows with hushed umbrellas"
Parched
by
Suzanne Cottrell
Published: Sep 13, 2023
"Worn sandstone sizzled"
The Sketch
by
Byron Beynon
Published: Sep 10, 2023
"losing himself on the paper's cheekbones"
Temple of Hope
by
Ayisha Silverson
Published: Aug 16, 2023
"Built on pure intentions"
THE SHAPE OF THINGS
by
E.C. Traganas
Published: Sep 06, 2023
“First of all, she would use all the wrong words”
My Friend Talks about Death Like It's Just Another Task to Check Off the To-Do List, Like Getting a Cavity Filled or Taking out the Recycling
by
Sarah Mills
Published: Aug 27, 2023
"I have finally mastered letting go."
I Dream about My Friend Who Died During the Pandemic and Didn't Get a Funeral
by
Sarah Mills
Published: Aug 27, 2023
Empty Barstool
by
Joe Barca
Published: Aug 02, 2023
"Rejection letters fill my throat."
Come, Let Us Gather
by
Mary Lynne Gasaway Hill
Published: Aug 30, 2023
"Come, Let Us Gather, here in this womb of kinship"
Nest Egg
by
W. Barrett Munn
Published: Aug 20, 2023
Am I looking up at flowers?
Modeling Clay
by
W. Barrett Munn
Published: Aug 20, 2023
Men behind the wheel, and kids were clay.
Cause "bad things get Better"
by
Tyson Wilson
Published: Mar 15, 2023
"she gave me a clover keychain and kissed my head"
When You Write This Letter
by
Amanda Rosas
Published: Aug 23, 2023
"pen it like the stab of a needle"
Calloused Hands
by
W. Barrett Munn
Published: Aug 20, 2023
all you knew was the pounding, pounding
If your love was an ocean
by
Fernando Morales
Published: Aug 07, 2023
"all I would see is blue"
