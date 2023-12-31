Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
SAR
About
caret-down
Explore
caret-down
Editors 🖊
caret-down
Prose from San Antonio Review
Summer of Luck
by
Christina Reiss
Published: Dec 31, 2023
"I was still finding four-leaf clovers, but I had stopped picking them up."
Pass
by
Frederic Martin
Published: Dec 13, 2023
"He was an odd-looking creature, even in the choppy high school sea of Cro-Magnon adolescents. "
The Price of Infrastructure
by
Emilce Ferreira
Published: Dec 03, 2023
"I beg for mercy, but it will not arrive."
Promises
by
Chris Girman
Published: Dec 03, 2023
"Each speed bump reminded me of my transgression."
Jerusalem Marathon
by
Ellis Shuman
Published: Nov 19, 2023
"A deal. Man versus man, walker versus walker."
Montevideo Water Crisis
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jun 27, 2023
Tracking the crisis de agua in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Connections
Supplements (2):
Emergencia hídrica en Montevideo y Zona Metropolitana
•
Zotero | Groups > Montevideo Water Crisis
Meeting the Ghost of Jimi Hendrix on the 5 Freeway on Christmas Eve
by
Jose Hernandez Diaz
Published: Oct 18, 2023
"I'm a grown man but don't know how to change a flat tire."
Crystal Teardrops
by
Jessica Grissom
Published: Nov 26, 2023
"You were meant to shine."
Within the Mind
by
Ryan Nightingale
Published: Sep 20, 2023
A series of digital paintings designed to bring awareness to various mental illnesses.
Stories from the Fetus
by
J. Billings
Published: Oct 04, 2023
"Short stories are drugs and it’s better to wait until you can handle them properly"
Hero Worship
by
Alex Z. Salinas
Published: Oct 02, 2023
"But this is what’s wrong with our bad culture."
IV-F
by
Jonathan Griffith
Published: Oct 04, 2023
"The question was out of my hands."
Death of a Republic
by
John Bonanni
Published: Sep 24, 2023
"We entered an era of malaise. A toxicity of our own doing."
Realm of Illness
by
Ryan Nightingale
Published: Sep 03, 2023
A seiries of digital paintings highlighting various medical illnesses
Sometimes a Sucker
by
Anita Bushell
Published: Aug 30, 2023
"Plans were hatched and fantasies formed"
Fowl Intentions
by
Christopher Mitchell
Published: Aug 16, 2023
I tried to scramble to my feet, but a swift bill took hold of my ankle once again.
Ghost Smoke
by
Thomas Healy
Published: Sep 03, 2023
“I am not a prophet but I know what I know."
The Things They Left Behind
by
Kathryn Hively
Published: Aug 09, 2023
"After years of noise, the stillness in the Cartwright house lay heavy."
Legacy
by
Clara Unger
Published: Jul 23, 2023
"And one cannot claim to be native to a land unless they cultivate a reciprocal relationship."
Doña Rosa
by
Tejaswinee Roychowdhury
Published: Jul 16, 2023
"I said no prayers when I watched their remains burn and rise in smoke"
Mother's Day
by
Brett Atkinson
Published: Jun 28, 2023
"When she tells me to come back, I simply say I cannot"
Lost in Obscurity and Other Stories: Review
by
Arvilla Fee
Published: Jan 23, 2023
"As each thread is woven into another, we begin to see the whole tapestry of people and their relationships."
Birthday Dreams
by
Ryan Nightingale
Published: May 03, 2023
"Ten months, just ten months, she repeated to herself"
Zoom Healing
by
Sigrid Wilson
Published: Apr 09, 2023
"When it was his turn, he suddenly didn’t know what to say"
The Neglected
by
Ryan Nightingale
Published: Apr 05, 2023
"It was then that the feelings of doom first began to gnaw at his young heart"
Pinning Hercules
by
Tahlia Kade
Published: Jan 25, 2023
“God. I know a lot of people probably don’t bargain for a beetle, but here I am."
Faith Journeys
by
Hege A. Jakobsen Lepri
Published: Mar 19, 2023
"Passion would soon be replaced by the smell of something burning"
A Position of Trust
by
Joan Bauer
Published: Feb 12, 2023
"It wasn’t too hard to imagine the motherless boys going a little wild in a place like that, haunted by a sad family past"
Dwelling with Death
by
Debasish Mishra
Published: Nov 23, 2022
"I wanted to hide forever from the world"
Obsidian Fields
by
Patricia Contaxis
Published: Feb 22, 2023
"We walked through a lava field where no trees grew, nothing green"
The Curse
by
David Santiago
Published: Feb 05, 2023
"Soon after my mother gave birth, the nature of the curse became apparent"
Uncertainty & Identity: Anthony Veasna So's Afterparties
by
John Wegner
Published: Oct 30, 2022
John Wegner reviews the late Anthony Veasna So's latest short story collection.
John and the Revelator
by
Daniel Miller
Published: Jan 08, 2023
"Fragments in two bundles from the journal of John Flowers, 1853 – unknown"
Of Men and Dreams
by
melissa pumayugra
Published: Feb 15, 2023
A story about a young man attempting a new life in the United States
The Patronus Paradox
by
Chienyn Chi
,
Amrita Mishra
, and
Noah Weisz
Published: Jul 03, 2022
Dispelling the Dementors of Grad School
Opulence
by
Marshall Moore
Published: Dec 18, 2022
There's more than one way to seem rich.
Q&A with Eric Flanagan and Sam Voutas
by
Eric Flanagan
,
Sam Voutas
, and
William O. Pate II
Published: Jun 12, 2022
A discussion with the authors of White Faced Lies.
The Real Sickness in America
by
John Willingham
Published: Jun 08, 2022
The most tragic irony of all: the religious right professes brotherly love but looks to a prophet of hate and instruments of death for its salvation.
Q&A with Juan Camillo Garza
by
Juan Garza
Published: Jun 05, 2022
Including photographs from the series "Dark, Dark."
Head Wounds
by
Joy Victory
Published: May 22, 2022
"The photo is shocking: A massive sea turtle lies dead in the back of a pickup truck, its speckled front flippers so big they stretched far beyond the width of the vehicle."
Q&A with Brianna Keeper
by
Brianna Keeper
and
William O. Pate II
Published: Jun 19, 2022
On the water with Texas painter and boatwright Brianna Keeper.
Fetch
by
Elise Glassman
Published: Mar 13, 2022
“It’s as though he’s trying to soften the blow now that it’s landed.”
Tenderness and Rot, or Why I Should Be Allowed to Burn Down the Peabody
by
Elaina Foley
Published: Apr 03, 2022
Elaina Foley ponders the queer possibilities of rot in disrupting articulations of preservation as care.
Connections
Supplements (1):
Elaina Foley
Quality of Life
by
Karen Paul
Published: Feb 27, 2022
וּבָֽחַרְתָּ֙ בַּחַיִּ֔ים
A Match Made in Private
by
Marie Bergström
Published: Feb 13, 2022
The author of "The New Laws of Love" discusses the privatization of intimacy.
On Meeting Alexander Calder: An Essay
by
Cynthia Close
Published: Jan 30, 2022
Review: Never Forget Your Name
by
Ash Lange
Published: Jan 16, 2022
The Children of Auschwitz
My Normal Heart
by
David Waters
Published: Jan 02, 2022
“The medical record does not describe what happened next.”
In Pursuit of Distance
by
Chance Muehleck
Published: Dec 26, 2021
“All art cheats. The honest cheat will tell you she’s cheating and you’ll love her for it anyway.”
In Isolation
by
Karen F. Lethlean
Published: Dec 05, 2021
“As if each person knew their happiness could not last. ”
All the Pretty Paintings
by
Alex Z. Salinas
and
Alex Z. Salinas
Published: Nov 07, 2021
An excerpt from City Lights From the Upside Down.
What We're Reading
by
William O. Pate II
and
Ash Lange
Published: Apr 17, 2022
'Cause everyone loves (book review) lists.
FIORSCRIOBH
by
Julie O'Donnell
Published: Dec 19, 2021
A virtual exhibition.
Berard Reviews The Managerial Revolution
by
Peter Berard
Published: Nov 21, 2021
“Who does half-smart like a renegade Trotskyite?”
SAR V: Note from the Founding Editor & Publisher
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Sep 13, 2021
Timeline of Irresponsibility: A Narrative — On Having No Idea What You're Doing — A Call for Texas Critical Theory
Why Don't We Think More About Being Born?
by
Alison Stone
Published: Sep 03, 2021
Berard Reviews “Postwar Liberalism”
by
Peter Berard
Published: Dec 12, 2021
Knowing the enemy?
Are We Doomed to Repeat History?
by
Mia Moody-Ramirez
Published: Sep 06, 2021
Baylor professor Mia Moody-Ramirez looks at Texas Republicans' attempts to limit discussions in schools.
Beckoning
by
Sean Padraic McCarthy
Published: Jul 14, 2021
“Hell was set deep in the woods, in Willington, Massachusetts”
Seven Short Book Reviews
by
Ash Lange
Published: Jul 07, 2021
Murder, Mayhem, Mantel and More…
Berard Reviews Friedrick von Hayek's "The Constitution of Liberty"
by
Peter Berard
Published: Jun 30, 2021
". . . [a] sententious performance of intellect, slathered over a fundamental lack of insight or even curiosity . . ."
Juneteenth
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jun 19, 2021
The long history of the end of slavery.
Lobey Dosser
by
A.S. Robertson
Published: Jun 13, 2021
“It’s another losing year, another year of coming out on the very bottom.”
Echoes of Injustice
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Sep 12, 2021
A review of Reverberations of Racial Violence: Critical Reflections on the History of the Border
Connections
Supplements (3):
William O. Pate II
•
William O. Pate II
•
William O. Pate II
Note from the Prose Editor
by
Ash Lange
Published: Sep 03, 2021
Prose editor's introductory note to San Antonio Review (Volume V | Summer 2021)
Note from the Poetry Editor
by
Gianna Sannipoli
Published: Sep 06, 2021
Poetry editor's introductory note to SAR V (Summer 2021)
Berard Reviews "High Weirdness"
by
Peter Berard
Published: Jun 09, 2021
Short Book Reviews
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jun 02, 2021
The Last Man Takes LSD, Ministry for the Future, Margaret Randall, Edward Said and On the Nature of Ecological Paradox recommended.
Review: Semiotic Love
by
Ash Lange
Published: May 26, 2021
Microfiction ranging over the variety of human relationships.
Meditations on Grief
by
David Hanlon
Published: May 19, 2021
David Hanlon reviews C. Cimmone's debut poetry chapbook, "Torn Up."
Migrante
by
Nick Young
Published: May 16, 2021
“Hell, most people would have you believe the county is chock-full from end to end with nothing but kind, Christian folk.”
A Narrative of the Proceedings of the Black People, During the Late Awful Calamity in Philadelphia, in the Year 1793: And a Refutation of Some Censures, Thrown upon them in some late Publications.
by
Absalom Jones
and
Richard Allen
Published: Apr 27, 2021
San Antonio Review's second Alternative History Lesson.
I Do Not Say
by
H. Leivick
and
Ash Lange
Published: Apr 11, 2021
A Meditation on a Translation Work-in-Progress
Q&A with Andrea Muñoz Martinez
by
William O. Pate II
and
Andrea Muñoz Martínez
Published: Apr 14, 2021
The Life-Tree
by
Emily Bilman
Published: Mar 17, 2021
"Can I survive the very light I created"
Berard Reviews the Next World War
by
Peter Berard
Published: Mar 31, 2021
Can the long tradition of war prognostication in novel form be called honorable?
Catch and Release
by
Amaya Koss
Published: Mar 21, 2021
“I begin as a twitch in my father’s groin.“
Timeline of Irresponsibility
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Mar 18, 2021
The many times Texas' leadership has failed us.
Berard Reviews Michael Trask's "Ideal Minds"
by
Peter Berard
Published: Mar 10, 2021
Peter Berard Revisits the Seventies
SAR II in Collage
by
William O. Pate II
and
Sady Sparks
Published: Mar 21, 2021
"I like games and fun and play and I like talking about how easy poetry is, how everyone is a poet, how the alphabet is a playground and we are the players."
A Conversation with My Dead Father about The French Connection
by
Robert Fromberg
Published: Mar 07, 2021
(The book, not the movie)
Berard Reviews "The Reign of Quantity and the Signs of the Times"
by
Peter Berard
Published: Jan 25, 2021
Peter Berard reads right-wing shit so you don't have to.
Forgetting Mariam
by
Maxim Matusevich
Published: Mar 03, 2021
“He’ll explain to her the historical necessity of his act, its ultimate logic.”
The Morning Street of Shanghai
by
Zhihui Zou
Published: Feb 10, 2021
"Craftsmen lay out their hand-made dolls wearing ancient emperors’ robes and hats."
From the Dock
by
Ash Slade
Published: Feb 21, 2021
"side to side like strangers"
Criminal Penalties Increase in Texas Due to Pandemic
by
William O. Pate II
Published: May 24, 2020
I warned about this.
Paulette Jiles and the 'Aura' of the News
by
John Willingham
Published: Feb 03, 2021
John Willingham looks at what's lost in the translation to film.
2020 Birthday Lecture: Fear and Loathing in Genre New England
by
Peter Berard
Published: Dec 02, 2020
Berard on Lovecraft, Lehane and the Puritan Legacy
On the Difficulty of Civic Friendship and Unity in an Angry Time
by
Russell Arben Fox, Ph.D.
Published: Nov 29, 2020
On the necessity of putting away rhetoric and rivalry.
Berard Reviews "The Last American Aristocrat"
by
Peter Berard
Published: Nov 30, 2020
Peter Berard reviews The Last American Aristocrat: The Brilliant Life and Improbable Education of Henry Adams by David S. Brown.
Berard Reviews "Fair Trade"
by
Peter Berard
Published: Apr 07, 2021
How much color can a thriller hold before it ceases to be a thriller?
The Third Pomelo
by
Jason Warshof
Published: May 05, 2021
“Diana said the days on the road would be cleansing.“
Rusted Red Tilt-a-Whirl
by
Robert L. Penick
Published: Dec 13, 2020
“It was a tremendous world then, everything larger and more vivid, each event new and full of possibility.”
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
💌
About
Supporters
Resources
Get Print Issues
Open Access Literature
Public Archives
San Antonio Review Press
Social Media
RSS
Legal
Published with