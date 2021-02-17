The Life-Tree

Digital art, 12”x12”, Oscar Lopez Lule

After Leonora Carrington’s painting

Can I survive the very light I created

Irradiating from the godhead

Surrounded by protective angels?

The divine quintessence in human form

even wanes the crescent moon

while it lights the stars and nebulae

from within, as in a poem,

whereas two philosophers

wearing tawny cloaks, with winged

beasts lying below their feet,

argue about the essence of truth.

Is truth enlightenment from within

like a crystal lamp lit on a grief-veined

night, a darkness wherein roam hybrid

hyenas, lions or ligers, their passions

neutralized on paper and the canvas?

Dr. Emily Bilman is London’s Poetry Society Stanza representative in Geneva. Her doctoral dissertation, The Psychodynamics of Poetry: Poetic Virtuality and Oedipal Sublimation in the Poetry of T.S. Eliot and Paul Valéry, was published by Lambert Academic in 2010 and Modern Ekphrasis in 2013 by Peter Lang. Her poetry books, A Woman By A Well (2015), Resilience (2015), The Threshold of Broken Waters (2018), and Apperception (2020) were all published by Troubador, UK.

Oscar Lopez Lule is a Mexican American digital artist from Santa Cruz whose work is focused on Mexican rural culture from deserts to small towns in central Mexico that showcase how the richest parts of countries aren’t always the cities with the most tourist attraction. Many subjects in his work appear with colors streaming from the environment into the person to convey how the soil is a present and vital part of every person on this planet.