Pool of Tears

© Kirsty Greenwood 2015

Pen and pencil on home-made marbled paper

Illustration inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, produced for the Easter Rabbit trail in Ripon, North Yorkshire- organised by Gray Finch to commemorate 150 years of all things Alice!

Kirsty is an illustrator who works mainly within the realm of short fiction stories both for print and online publications. With experience in many aspects of artwork and the advantage of an illustrative mind-set, her passion is for imagery that accompanies literature based in the surreal, the Gothic and folk tales; she has also exhibited her works internationally and more recently 'Metamorphosis', the fabric she designed for and in collaboration with The Monkey Puzzle Tree- art fabrics and wallcoverings, was winner of 'Best in British Product Design' at the Hotel Designs Brit List Awards 2021.

Motivated by pareidolia, ephemeral visual misunderstanding, ocular strangeness, nightmares, dreams and fleeting glimpses of unreality; inspired by Faerie tales, folklore, myths and legends, transformation, aboriginal cultures and Quixotism, Kirsty works in traditional mediums such as pencil and ink on home-made marbled papers.

With her work focused on the idea of embracing change; she uses methods such as marbling to create a base for her images, then using traditional techniques of drawing, ink and paint washes picks out details to promote the telling of the tale through illustrations filled with narrative, allure and creatures from around the allegorical world.

www.kirstygreenwoodillustration.com

www.instagram.com/kirsty_greenwoodillustration

www.facebook.com/KirstyGreenwoodIllustration

www.twitter.com/KGillustration

www.etsy.com/uk/shop/Kirstyillustration