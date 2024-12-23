Photo by Thomas Plets: Pexels.com

each saguaro pillar

in this bare-but-full,

sparse-but-ample

hill-side forest is

a bone in a body

i didn’t know i had.

whispers surround me, their

austere guardian presence

like tribal elders confessing

crested wisdom—the tangled gift

& barbed curse of knowledge, &

it’s the same as when

the wind gushes her secrets

to the border collie whose

ears perk in response

leaping up to form

scalable furry peaks

that tweak & prick.

i can’t make heads or tails

of the contents of

these reveals, but,

i stand with my spine | | straight | |

mirroring my cacti gurus

& their skyscraper torsos

gazing into this topsy-

-turvy horizon sea &

becoming a rooted

fixture myself, while

i graze off the desert gods,

confident of one thing—

all that really matters

is me being here,

l i s t e n i n g ~

Abbie Doll is a writer residing in Columbus, OH, with an MFA from Lindenwood University and is a Fiction Editor at Identity Theory. Her work has been featured in Door Is a Jar Magazine, 3:AM Magazine, and Pinch Journal Online, among others. Connect on socials @AbbieDollWrites.