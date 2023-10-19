Low-Tech Signage

Photo by Willy Conley

Willy Conley, a former biomedical photographer, has photos featured in his books Photographic Memories, Plays of Our Own – An Anthology of Scripts by Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Writers, The World of White Water – Poems, Listening Through the Bone – Collected Poems, The Deaf Heart – A Novel. His work has appeared in other books such as No Walls of Stone, Deaf American Poetry, and Deaf World. Born profoundly deaf, Conley is a retired professor and chairperson of Theatre Arts at Gallaudet University (the world’s only liberal arts university for deaf and hard-of-hearing students) in Washington, D.C. www.willyconley.com