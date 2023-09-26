Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on Oct 26, 2023

Joy

"Just a moment"

by Alexandra Rehkemper
Published onOct 26, 2023
Joy

Photo by Andre Furtado: Pexels.com

Is joy just a moment
waiting to be found, to be recognized
before it flits off like
the undetectable wing of a hummingbird

Is joy just the sweet
sugar-water taste that drips
off your lips and evaporates
in the sun

I mean to say is joy, just

Just a moment
Just there
Just gone

Before you can grab ahold
feel it between your fingers, divine its texture
understand that joy is just
and then it’s just
not

Alexandra Rehkemper is a writer and poet living in Denver, CO. She currently writes long term care articles for the Anne Arundel County of Aging. She also has self-published a book of poetry called Sometimes Circles Aren't Linear. When not writing you can find her hiking with her dog Mia.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
