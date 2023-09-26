Login to discuss
Is joy just a moment
waiting to be found, to be recognized
before it flits off like
the undetectable wing of a hummingbird
Is joy just the sweet
sugar-water taste that drips
off your lips and evaporates
in the sun
I mean to say is joy, just
Just a moment
Just there
Just gone
Before you can grab ahold
feel it between your fingers, divine its texture
understand that joy is just
and then it’s just
not
Alexandra Rehkemper is a writer and poet living in Denver, CO. She currently writes long term care articles for the Anne Arundel County of Aging. She also has self-published a book of poetry called Sometimes Circles Aren't Linear. When not writing you can find her hiking with her dog Mia.