Photo by Andre Furtado: Pexels.com

Is joy just a moment

waiting to be found, to be recognized

before it flits off like

the undetectable wing of a hummingbird

Is joy just the sweet

sugar-water taste that drips

off your lips and evaporates

in the sun

I mean to say is joy, just



Just a moment

Just there

Just gone

Before you can grab ahold

feel it between your fingers, divine its texture

understand that joy is just

and then it’s just

not

Alexandra Rehkemper is a writer and poet living in Denver, CO. She currently writes long term care articles for the Anne Arundel County of Aging. She also has self-published a book of poetry called Sometimes Circles Aren't Linear. When not writing you can find her hiking with her dog Mia.