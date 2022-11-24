Christmas Pecans

Photo by picjumbocom: Pexels.com

Each year at Christmas my grandmother sends

a paper bag of shelled pecans.

This year I find not halves

but dozens of perfect whole pecans,

naked and golden brown,

surely impossibilities with shells so hard

and flesh so soft.

When I was a child, pecans

were the only nuts my hands could crack,

and as the sweet meat broke anointed

into bits on the plate,

I relished it crumb by crumb.

Let peal the trumpets!

Bring the Christ child frankincense, myrrh,

and these pecans—

true miracles in their own right;

but I wonder at the powers that send

such fragile beings forth into the world

quite whole, when they are best savored broken.

Joyce E. Kelley is a professor of English at Auburn University at Montgomery and serves as an editor for THAT Literary Review.