Life and the Art of Peeling Potatoes

Photo by Marlene Leppänen: Pexels.com

Like a surgeon wielding a scalpel,

she excised potato eyes like tumors,

snaked long peels from the mealy flesh—

her eyes scarcely glancing at her hands.

Potatoes proved her passport to community.

She grew and sold them to the grocers,

provided them cheesy or dumplinged

for all the functions her church ladies catered,

and hosted for holidays family and friends.

She spoke as she peeled each meal’s staple,

her hands voicing a language all their own:

who'd moved in or away, wed, taken ill, died

or recovered, all the while stripping away lineages

like potato skins, down to second cousins

once removed. Generations of minutest details

she'd exhume from a potato, pausing for effect

at sundry misdeeds of the parties involved.

She spoke with the alacrity of a Homeric bard,

her hands’ hocus pocus weaving a trance—

the potato pan seeming to fill by itself.

Life. Death. Please pass the potatoes.

For decades, we sat pleasurably as her hands

deftly bared dormant facts and foibles

seasoned with her characteristic pinch of glee.

Darrell Petska is a retired university engineering editor and two-time Pushcart Prize nominee. His poetry appears in Verse-Virtual, 3rd Wednesday Magazine, Front Porch Review, Amethyst Review, and widely elsewhere (conservancies.wordpress.com). Father of five and grandfather of seven, he lives near Madison, Wisconsin, with his wife of more than 50 years.