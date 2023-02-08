(True) Love in an Elevator

Photo by cottonbro studio: Pexels.com

When the elevator malfunctioned

we went from strangers to friends

to casual dating but eventually

could deny our love no more than a bird

its song, and in those cramped quarters

we saw our kids off to college, watched

our 401k ebb and flow with the slow

motion histrionics of a glacier’s migration,

and when our cancers metastasized

we leapt hand in hand down the shaft,

too old and in love for frivolous chemo,

plunging to the floor where we first met.

Matthew’s poetry was featured in The Best American Poetry 2007, and his chapbook, “Silent Partner,” won the 2013 Sow’s Ear Press Chapbook Award. He received an MFA in poetry from the University of Montana in 1999 and now works as an insurance consultant in Chicago.