Living is no joke.

To live, I mean really live, is to be brave, which is not to say

fearless — what I really mean is that

you must live with great conviction to know that you are alive,

and really feel that you are alive, each moment, without looking back.

I mean like a flushed goldfish swirling through the

unknown darkness of copper pipes, who

keeps its dorsal fin from folding under,

and upon landing in the septic pond

reflects the sun’s rays off what few scales remain intact,

on its discarded body

as it searches for its next meal and

a new mate to fertilize its eggs just released

on a wayward leaf.

You must know that life is such a serious matter

so much so and to such a degree that

let’s say for example if you are sheltering

your classroom full of third graders in the

back of a storage closet, you can still hurl your own body

like a javelin, as shield or diversion, knowing that by doing so you may never know

another sunrise, a peony, a kiss, but you can do so in an instant

not because you are fearless but because you know that life

is energy, and mass,

and gravity.

I mean

you must take living so seriously that even as the

heavy curtain of old age descends across your great stage

or your path suddenly takes a turn and your torso

tumbles down the escarpment,

gets knocked about the stones,

you will still spend your breath to complete your poem,

or song, or painting, because you know that beauty may be

the most real part of living, and because beauty, or the idea of beauty, may be,

I mean, really may be,

the only thing that will remain as long as thought remains.

This world will end. Many have made careers

trying to predict precisely how and when. They publish papers and

win awards, and place bets, and laugh as they toss down aged cognac

in celebratory cheer. But we, we, you, must embrace

today with great adoration — sit in a puddle, stare at a rainbow until all the colors

dissolve back into the clouds, and the night falls.

When the fabric of the universe eventually

stretches beyond the event horizon, and every star,

an infinite field of extinguished embers,

collapses into the nothingness of a black hole, where gravity captures all of the

light, but time continues, maybe, just maybe, some small memory

of beauty or love will sit somewhere in the darkness and create enough

energy to ignite the bang once more.

T. Heinonen is a research scientist, veterinarian, and entrepreneur who marvels at the beauty and mystery of the natural world as well as the wonders of human potential. She finds joy in family and friends; exhilaration in the deep insights of scientific discoveries; and pleasure in all forms of creative expression. She has just begun exploring her interest in writing poetry and prose to communicate these passions to a wider audience.