Keeping Busy

Running through

the bee swarms,

not stopping

to feel the stings.

But in the stillness

of my dreams, the welts erupt.

A former First Amendment attorney, KM Kramer earned her undergraduate and law degrees at Stanford University and recently began publishing her poetry. Her poems can be found or are forthcoming in publications including The Prose Poem (shortlisted for the 2024 Poetry Competition), RedRoseThorns Magazine, and The Modern Artist.