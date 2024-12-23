Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Poetry
Published on Dec 23, 2024DOI

Keeping Busy

"not stopping to feel the stings"

by KM Kramer
Published onDec 23, 2024
Keeping Busy

Running through
the bee swarms,

not stopping
to feel the stings.

But in the stillness
of my dreams, the welts erupt.

A former First Amendment attorney, KM Kramer earned her undergraduate and law degrees at Stanford University and recently began publishing her poetry. Her poems can be found or are forthcoming in publications including The Prose Poem (shortlisted for the 2024 Poetry Competition), RedRoseThorns Magazine, and The Modern Artist.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2024. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2024. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with