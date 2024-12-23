Keeping Busy

Login to discuss
Running through
the bee swarms,
not stopping
to feel the stings.
But in the stillness
of my dreams, the welts erupt.
A former First Amendment attorney, KM Kramer earned her undergraduate and law degrees at Stanford University and recently began publishing her poetry. Her poems can be found or are forthcoming in publications including The Prose Poem (shortlisted for the 2024 Poetry Competition), RedRoseThorns Magazine, and The Modern Artist.