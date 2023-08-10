After Pissaro

Photo by Alex Zhernovyi: Pexels.com

He entered a room

for a view of the oldest

standing bridge in Paris.

Pont Neuf,

a strength of architecture

stands without houses.

Here the bouquinistes

tried selling books, pamphlets,

before being driven away

to the banks of the Seine.

His early canvas

for a new, tragic century,

a glimpse of people,

those anonymous shadows

with hushed umbrellas

on a snowy day,

observed through rented panes.

Byron Beynon coordinated Wales's contribution to the anthology Fifty

Strong (Heinemann). His work has featured in several publications including San Pedro River Review, Cyphers, Nixes Mate, Wasafiri, The London Magazine, Poetry Wales, Third Wednesday, English: The Journal of the English Association and the anthology The Polaris Trilogy (Poems for the Moon - published by Brick Street Poetry, Inc 2023). He is the author of several collections including The Echoing Coastline (Agenda Editions). His most recent collection Where Shadows Stir (The Seventh Quarry Press) was launched at the birthplace of Dylan Thomas, Swansea, in February 2023.