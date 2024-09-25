Photo by cottonbro studio: Pexels.com

A draft ruffles

my bedroom

on this pollen-bearing night,

a novel open before me

as TV blares from

downstairs,

voices talk

below floorboards,

and I am alone,

blanket pulled

over my legs

as I turn pages,

a page falls,

a slow turn,

slow like a moth

wandering toward light,

and a sudden memory flashes:

a headstone

with a large winged angel woman

near it, like Athena on a grassy hill,

the cemetery green

near the pond

we played by

Heather Sager lives in Illinois where she writes poetry and fiction. Most recently, she has contributed poetry to The Dawntreader, Meat for Tea, The Opiate, orange juice, The Stray Branch, The Nature of Things (Lone Mountain Literary Society), and more journals.