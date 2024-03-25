Unnameable

Photo by Pixabay: Pexels.com

On some nights –

and tonight might

be one of them –

the sadness feels

as though it belongs

to someone else,

was spun into a veil

and left here,

waiting for me

to come home in the evening

and be greeted by silence,

suddenly covered, caught

in this cobweb:

I wonder where you

came from, where you’re going,

what you’ve needed;

where the edge of permissible

lies; why you chose

to involve yourself,

how much I’ll hurt when you leave.

Some days –

and maybe today

is one of them –

I wake up

to the currents

of Time rushing on:

The not-enough and too-much

of it, how it stretches

out and doubles back,

swallows me again

and again

while slipping past.

Sometimes I wonder

if it’s fair to ask me

to be brave again,

to love recklessly,

without a hint of definition.

What does it mean, to unbox it?

Perhaps this is the deal

we’ve made, the bargain

struck between joy and sorrow,

the vow that’s taken

when you’re wedded to life

and the living of it.

Marla Dial Moore is a recovering journalist and writer who lives in San Antonio, Texas. She has written poetry peripatetically for more than 20 years. Her work has been published in recent years by San Antonio Arts Alive!, Voices de la Luna and Journal X.