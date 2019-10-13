Boy with blanket

Login to discuss
First and foremost, it is a shield
against monsters dragging
buckets of sludge —
water across matted shag.
It’s about his size,
maybe a bit bigger than
out-stretched arms asked to neatly fold
a square cloth. Cover this
body, a ghost
from all possible angles.
Light let in only
if there is light to begin with.
Nicolas Visconti studies creative writing and has work forthcoming in Prelude Magazine.
A long-time photographer and poet, Elaine Verdill also paints with acrylics. Her images can be found in such publications as Calyx, A Journal of Art and Literature for Women; Foliate Oak Literary Magazine and The Sonder Review.