Workshop of Wills

Photo by Israel Andrade: Unsplash.com

The tables in the work hall at MetLife

where lawyers drafted wills for all

pro-bono

yawned

laid out in roomy rows too plush

for barracks

but as graves might be arranged



The chairseats soft as soil did not scold

and slid with ease atop the charcoal carpet

out and in



When we were done

we quit the gray fluorescence all refreshed

for midtown's manic loud kaleidoscope

and moldy moons of readiness for life



The lawyers stayed behind

for lunch was catered

with stunning taste and more of us were coming

James B. Nicola’s poems have appeared in the Antioch, Southwest and Atlanta Reviews; Rattle; and Barrow Street. His seven full-length collections (2014-22) are Manhattan Plaza, Stage to Page, Wind in the Cave, Out of Nothing: Poems of Art and Artists, Quickening, Fires of Heaven, and Turns & Twists (just out). His nonfiction book Playing the Audience won a Choice award. His poetry has received a Dana Literary Award, two Willow Review awards, Storyteller's People's Choice award, one Best of Net, one Rhysling, and eight Pushcart nominations—for which he feels both stunned and grateful. A graduate of Yale, he hosts the Hell's Kitchen International Writers' Round Table at his library branch in Manhattan: walk-ins welcome.

