“Untitled,” 35mm film photograph, Wimpy AF

A Texas summer day

Borders

Like water/rock

Tree/sky

Rope swing/air

Road/sidewalk

Water/air to breathe

My brown-skinned daughters

Swim, play, float, dive, cling

A Texas summer day

Borders

Like current/shore

Clay/solid ground

War/peace

Fear/full bellies

Cold/blankets

Journey/cage

Tyranny/freedom

Brown-skinned daughters

Enter the river

And leave the Earth

Enter the desert

And leave the Earth

And dive and play

In limestone pools

Between earth and sky

Susan Niz’s second chapbook, Left-Handed Like a Lightning Whelk, is forthcoming with Finishing Line Press (November 2019). Her novel Kara, Lost (North Star Press, 2011) was a finalist for a Midwest Book Award for Literary Fiction. She has a Master’s Degree in Education, raises kids, has been a grassroots community organizer and conserves Monarchs. She recently relocated from Minnesota to the Austin area.

Wimpy AF is a Brooklyn-based archivist who moonlights as a poet and painter. The AF is for Afrofuturist.