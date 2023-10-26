Running with the Dog

Photo by Yurra Forat: Pexels.com

My third dog is almost a good running dog—

he only dawdles a little at good smells,

glaring from the corner of his dark brown

eyes when I want him to move on too quickly.



The others before him would stand their ground,

refuse to keep going or run out at a mad dash

for a few blocks and then tire, making me drag

them down the street like dead weight tied



to my hips. Once a week, Wyatt comes with me

up the rail trail away from town, where he otherwise

rarely goes. On one side, there’s a doggie daycare

where other dogs prompt his surprised head to tilt.



On the other side, there’s a place called badknees,

which I imagine to be a special kind of gym

or physical therapist’s office that I’ll need someday

or could likely already use, two ACL reconstructions out



and an occasional throb in my right knee.

But it’s a tee-shirt store nestled behind

the iron and metal scrapyard on the way

to the neighborhood Habitat built.



And it is there that a bandanaed man

on a too small bicycle rides by, dressed in black

to match the black handgun holstered on his right hip,

right where Wyatt’s tugging leash rests



on my own pelvis. Then, he’s gone, moving

so much faster than Wyatt or I can manage,

and all I can think the rest of the way home is:

it must be hard to shoot a gun while riding a bike.

Genevieve Creedon is a scholar, poet, and essayist. She earned her M.F.A. in Creative Writing from the University of Southern Maine's Stonecoast MFA Program and her Ph.D. in Comparative Literature from the University of Michigan. Her writing across genres focuses on the wonders and mysteries of earthly life. She has lived in Connecticut, New York, Maine, Michigan, New Jersey, and most recently, Indiana, and strives to explore the worlds around her with her canine companions. Her work has appeared in About Place, Cider Press Review, Frigg Magazine, Kelp Journal, Narrative Northeast, Plainsongs, Still: the Journal, and Whale Road Review, among others.