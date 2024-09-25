Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Poetry
Published on Sep 22, 2024DOI

Your First Tablao

"Sangría and string lights sweet under the olive trees"

by Bradley Samore
Published onSep 22, 2024
Your First Tablao

Photo by Pixabay: Pexels.com

for Mom

 Sangría and string lights sweet under the olive trees
the stars appearing through gnarled branches
you yawn like the almost-full moon saving
some of yourself for the night ahead and with a nod
and a hand the usher directs everyone into the theater
chatter filling the tall ceiling from which stage lights
dim but bright enough still
to see dust motes drifting when two guitarists enter
their presence cuing the audience to hush
then a minor chord rips the silence and echoes
in your wide eyes

Bradley Samore has worked as an editor, writing consultant, English teacher, creative writing teacher, basketball coach, and family support facilitator. His writing has appeared in The Florida Review, Carve, The Dewdrop, and other publications. He was named a Joint Winner of the Creative Writing Ink Poetry Prize.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2024. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2024. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with