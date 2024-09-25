Your First Tablao

"Sangría and string lights sweet under the olive trees"
for Mom
Sangría and string lights sweet under the olive trees
the stars appearing through gnarled branches
you yawn like the almost-full moon saving
some of yourself for the night ahead and with a nod
and a hand the usher directs everyone into the theater
chatter filling the tall ceiling from which stage lights
dim but bright enough still
to see dust motes drifting when two guitarists enter
their presence cuing the audience to hush
then a minor chord rips the silence and echoes
in your wide eyes
Bradley Samore has worked as an editor, writing consultant, English teacher, creative writing teacher, basketball coach, and family support facilitator. His writing has appeared in The Florida Review, Carve, The Dewdrop, and other publications. He was named a Joint Winner of the Creative Writing Ink Poetry Prize.