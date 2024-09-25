Your First Tablao

Photo by Pixabay: Pexels.com

for Mom

Sangría and string lights sweet under the olive trees

the stars appearing through gnarled branches

you yawn like the almost-full moon saving

some of yourself for the night ahead and with a nod

and a hand the usher directs everyone into the theater

chatter filling the tall ceiling from which stage lights

dim but bright enough still

to see dust motes drifting when two guitarists enter

their presence cuing the audience to hush

then a minor chord rips the silence and echoes

in your wide eyes

Bradley Samore has worked as an editor, writing consultant, English teacher, creative writing teacher, basketball coach, and family support facilitator. His writing has appeared in The Florida Review, Carve, The Dewdrop, and other publications. He was named a Joint Winner of the Creative Writing Ink Poetry Prize.