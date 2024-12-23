Login to discuss
I’d crawl back in bed but
nothing alive really sleeps.
It only closes its eyes.
Guess I’ll do some yoga.
Double-down-dog on disappearing.
Be a mouse in a quiet house.
Love is yoga in emptiness,
seeking the center of a sphere
that has no circumference.
Bring it down to corpuscle and bone.
Give it a spine and, like Frankenstein,
silence itself will breathe.
Mike Wilson’s work has appeared in magazines including The Gravity of the Thing, Mud Season Review, The Pettigru Review, Still: The Journal, and in Mike’s book, Arranging Deck Chairs on the Titanic. He lives in Lexington, Kentucky.