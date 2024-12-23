Photo by Hatice Baran: Pexels.com

I’d crawl back in bed but

nothing alive really sleeps.

It only closes its eyes.

Guess I’ll do some yoga.

Double-down-dog on disappearing.

Be a mouse in a quiet house.

Love is yoga in emptiness,

seeking the center of a sphere

that has no circumference.

Bring it down to corpuscle and bone.

Give it a spine and, like Frankenstein,

silence itself will breathe.

Mike Wilson’s work has appeared in magazines including The Gravity of the Thing, Mud Season Review, The Pettigru Review, Still: The Journal, and in Mike’s book, Arranging Deck Chairs on the Titanic. He lives in Lexington, Kentucky.