Poetry
"Love is yoga in emptiness"

by Mike Wilson
Published onDec 23, 2024
Asana

Photo by Hatice Baran: Pexels.com

I’d crawl back in bed but
nothing alive really sleeps.
It only closes its eyes.

Guess I’ll do some yoga.
Double-down-dog on disappearing.
Be a mouse in a quiet house.

Love is yoga in emptiness,
seeking the center of a sphere
that has no circumference.

Bring it down to corpuscle and bone.
Give it a spine and, like Frankenstein,
silence itself will breathe.

Mike Wilson’s work has appeared in magazines including The Gravity of the Thing, Mud Season Review, The Pettigru Review, Still: The Journal, and in Mike’s book, Arranging Deck Chairs on the Titanic. He lives in Lexington, Kentucky.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
