Meditations On Faith

Photo by Karolina Grabowska: Pexels.com

fingering the beads held

together by a metal chain,

i'm bonded to my father.

my attic pulls up scenes of

us in church pews, the

congregation singing. in

silence, we listened to the

priest ramble on about

crackerjack battles and

man-made struggle. as i

wrap the cord around my

wrist, i murmur hushed,

disjointed, litanies of a frail

body. celestial utterances

trap me in a warehouse

of stockpiled trophies.

centered on the past, my

focus is drawn to recycled

lines of exercised vespers.

we swallowed them on the

level as children in weekly

catechism, still, i glean an

inaudible buoyancy in the

congruous mingling. the

oblong beads are a

telegraph wire, the solvent

partnership of man and

creator. the unbolting of

bottled up showers, an

excavation of riddles.

Ash Slade lives in Wolcott, Connecticut, and has written poetry for seventeen years. Previous publications include pieces in the Trouvaille Review, San Antonio Review, and most recently, The Lincoln Underground. Hobbies include: reading poetry, classic films and folk music.