~Photo by Alexandru Vicol: Unsplash.com

This is our last dance

Together, mother, but I

Want you to tell me why

You still let crimson run

Down your lips on Friday

Nights, why you keep

Telling yourself you’ll quit

But never do. I wonder if

This is what lies taste like.

Mother, I can picture your

Gravestone in my mind so

Clearly, see that it has no name,

Nothing to prove that there

Was love left for you other than

Empty bottles. No one left to

See these beginnings and endings,

Only empty etchings of times long

ago. Then what? The bullet that

Bites still burns and now

The lamp has finally

Burnt

Out.

Saturn Browne (she/they) is thinking about their lost rings and those who might've stolen them. They can be found in squash courts, antique shops, and buildings full of ghosts. “Midnight Waltz” was previously published by On Words and selected as a finalist.