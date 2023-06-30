A Lament Rises from the Nursing Home

Photo by Stefano Pollio: Unsplash.com

My father is unshaven as though he just woke –

grey stubble on bruised skin.

What time is it? he asks. It’s 3 pm, I answer.

Shouldn’t I be asleep? he asks.

His eyes opaque, search mine,

seek something I cannot provide.

A shadow covers his brain, the one that once knew

Greek and Latin unable now to hold

five minutes of English.

I want to go home, he says. Why can’t I go home?

His day has turned into night. Night confuses him.

I hold his hand and stroke his bony back.

Margaret Anne Kean received her BA in British/American Literature from Scripps College and her MFA from Antioch University/Los Angeles. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in poems.for.all.com, Eunoia Review, Drizzle Review, EcoTheo Review and Tupelo Quarterly. She is collaborating with a Portland, Oregon composer to set a tanka series. Kean lives in Pasadena, California.