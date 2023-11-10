Chapel Day

Photo by cottonbro studio: Pexels.com

Halloween fell on a Wednesday,

which was the day we wore our chapel uniforms:

plaid skirts from waist to knee

white button down blouse

Christ’s emblem emblazoned on the breast.

I forgot to wear my undershirt.

The fabric parted in soft peaks between buttons

revealing my budding breasts.

The boys teased me after worship service

because the harsh stage lights

bore through the thin, white cotton,

showcasing my body when I was called to give prayer.

When the theology teacher found me crying,

she said it was time I started acting more aware,

so I dried my tears on the bus ride home.

When I walked past my neighbor’s house

after being dropped off, Mr. Johnson called out

“I like your sexy schoolgirl costume!”

I responded that it wasn’t a costume.

“Sure, honey, sure,” he said,

with a wink.

Hannah Bub writes both fiction and poetry. You can find some of her work in October Hill Magazine (Spring 2018, Summer 2023), Wingless Dreamer (Praised by December and The Petal Pages anthologies), and the Greene Street Review (Winter 2019).



