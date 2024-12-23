Photo by Ray Bilcliff: Pexels.com

Nothing more

than a glimpse

of another white-bellied

cooper hawk at rest

along the interstate,

or a no-traffic evening,

that feel of heading home

as if nothing (else)

had ever happened. Oh forgiveness,

& understanding. Let us say

grace. Let us

call it that.

Now, together.

J. A. Lagana’s poetry has appeared in Atlanta Review, Burningword Literary Journal, Cider Press Review, Heron Tree, Rattle, and elsewhere. She is the author of the poetry collection MAKE SPACE (Finishing Line Press, 2023) and a forthcoming chapbook EDGE of HIGHWAY. She was a finalist for the 2023 Julia Peterkin Literary Award in Poetry. An avid bird-watcher and knitter, she is a founder and former co-editor of River Heron Review and lives in a Bucks County, PA river town where she raised her family. Learn more at jlagana.com.