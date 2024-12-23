"Handprints fossilized in rock commenmorate the urge in us that finally endures."
In that tertiary night, not nothing and not sleep,
or cousin of sleep, not even death, but there, in that,
as it was in the uterus, before there was a world or uterus,
what will I dream? You think you think you know. And say,
like a guest in a familiar house, this room must be for rest,
an antechamber parallel to dark oblivion. But you’d be wrong.
The song, after it ends, resounds. A syllable reiterates
intention’s far off origin. Handprints fossilized in rock
commemorate the urge in us that finally endures.
But what about a thing that used to be, once was the res,
the thing, out of its thingness, prepositionless, alone,
and loneliness no thing—the stone returned to stone?
Adam Penna lives in a rich man's house fronting a magic spring and on the edge of a murder gorge. He is a father to 6, and a husband to 1.