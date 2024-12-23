Photo by Onin: Pexels.com

In that tertiary night, not nothing and not sleep,

or cousin of sleep, not even death, but there, in that,

as it was in the uterus, before there was a world or uterus,

what will I dream? You think you think you know. And say,

like a guest in a familiar house, this room must be for rest,

an antechamber parallel to dark oblivion. But you’d be wrong.

The song, after it ends, resounds. A syllable reiterates

intention’s far off origin. Handprints fossilized in rock

commemorate the urge in us that finally endures.

But what about a thing that used to be, once was the res,

the thing, out of its thingness, prepositionless, alone,

and loneliness no thing—the stone returned to stone?

Adam Penna lives in a rich man's house fronting a magic spring and on the edge of a murder gorge. He is a father to 6, and a husband to 1.