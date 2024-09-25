Peony Bush and Boy

Photo by Marta Dzedyshko: Pexels.com

Look mama

by the mailbox

didn’t the flowers just

come out

they’re already

dying

Will he cut one of me

to fade

far from my family

displayed

in glass so he need not

stoop and remember

dirt

himself unselved

in Spanish today

we learned selva means

forest

anything that de

composes words

into letters

in English class

we’re singing

w x y and z

now I know my abcs

into twigs that break

and sometimes

branch

next time won’t you sing

into leaflets

legible

whether or not any

one or collective

can read

mama

where do the letters

come from

the writing

Bradley Samore has worked as an editor, writing consultant, English teacher, creative writing teacher, basketball coach, and family support facilitator. His writing has appeared in The Florida Review, Carve, The Dewdrop, and other publications. He was named a Joint Winner of the Creative Writing Ink Poetry Prize.