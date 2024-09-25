Peony Bush and Boy

Look mama
by the mailbox
didn’t the flowers just
come out
they’re already
dying
Will he cut one of me
to fade
far from my family
displayed
in glass so he need not
stoop and remember
dirt
himself unselved
in Spanish today
we learned selva means
forest
anything that de
composes words
into letters
in English class
we’re singing
w x y and z
now I know my abcs
into twigs that break
and sometimes
branch
next time won’t you sing
into leaflets
legible
whether or not any
one or collective
can read
mama
where do the letters
come from
the writing
Bradley Samore has worked as an editor, writing consultant, English teacher, creative writing teacher, basketball coach, and family support facilitator. His writing has appeared in The Florida Review, Carve, The Dewdrop, and other publications. He was named a Joint Winner of the Creative Writing Ink Poetry Prize.