Human Geometry

“I sometimes think / That any given 2 people/ As 2 Euclidean points / Define a line”
From 1 angle
I sometimes think
That any given 2 people
As 2 Euclidean points
Define a line
Which extends to infinity
In both directions
Through — into — beyond — each point
Leaving no value in space or time
Untouched - outside its domain
Until the line completely subsumes
The invisible points
A parallel perspective
Occasionally occurs to me
No less compelling
That those 2 points
Are no line, just lone points
1 and 1 — not 2
The distance between them
Without measure
Effectively infinite
Completely unbridgeable
Each on its own vanishing to
Infinitesimal
Increasingly distant
In vast empty space
Perhaps these are two properties
Two primal forces
The resulting tension
Giving rise to the infinitely variegated
Permutations
Observed in practice
Does
Returning to seeing the reality
The entire system
All the points at once
Their interactions
Segments or chords
Delimited by other points
Space and time
Blunt
The terror
Of either option
Or the resultant
Kaleidoscope?
Can any of these
Somehow falsify
Lessen
Another?
Is the network
Truer — somehow
Than a collection of edges
Considered individually?
QED
Mendy Zibulnik is a Chabad Bochur studying in Yeshivah in NYC.