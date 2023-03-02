Photo by Jackson Jorvan: Pexels.com

To live in a meadow at the waning

of the year is to live in great

drifts of days—they pile up

like clouds,

then stream away. It is to stand

under the fullness of the glittering

as the cool air clears;

to be eyed by Jupiter at the rising

of the night; to walk

with the insects scattering,

field mice darting dark through

your path, shadows of a thought

that you just couldn’t grasp.

To have the dry grass rustle;

their sharp heads bowing,

sparrows flit between.

To live in a meadow at the waning

is to feel the late life flower.

One day it’s teeming

with ladybugs. Now the air

is thick with drifts of milkweed seed;

silken puffs, they seem to tug

themselves from the pods,

then sparkle up into the millions;

they are all around us;

the sun is beaming.

Such sudden fecundity, profligate,

overflowing, then

gone.

To live in a meadow at the waning,

but the moon

waxes

on.

Benjamin Harnett is a poet, fiction writer, historian, and digital engineer. His poetry has appeared recently in Poet Lore, Saranac Review, ENTROPY, and the Evansville Review. He is the author of the novel THE HAPPY VALLEY and the short story collection GIGANTIC. He lives in Cherry Valley, NY with his wife Toni and their collection of eccentric pets. He works for The New York Times.