Realm of Illness

(Cancer, Ryan Nightingale, 2023, Digital)

There are many types of cancer, some rarer than others. However, they all share the same basic features. One’s own cells are reproducing without halt. Furthermore, these cells do not die via the typical apoptosis process.

(Fibromyalgia, Ryan Nightingale, 2023, Digital)

Fibromyalgia is a chronic pain condition that results in neuropathic pain, chronic fatigue, tenderness, muscle stiffness, and other such symptoms. There is currently no cure, although treatments may help alleviate symptoms.

(Progeria, Ryan Nightingale, 2023, Digital)

Progeria is a rare genetic disorder that results in rapid, and premature, aging in children. There are fewer than 1,000 cases reported in the United States, and no cure exists.

(Alzheimer’s, Ryan Nightingale, 2023, Digital)

Alzheimer’s is a condition that results in the deterioration of the hippocampus (the part of the brain responsible for memory). This results in severe memory loss. Eventually, the individual can no longer remember, or recognize, familiar faces, places, or events. Nor can the individual form new memories.

Ryan Nightingale currently has had five short stories published in both print and digital formats. He has also had several digital paintings published. He has just finished his debut novel. In his free time, he enjoys painting and various other creative endeavors.