I want to tell you how the white horse moves

in the pasture, its ribs extended, the warmth

of the sun on my ankles, the yellow colors

in the painting I love. How do I describe the taste

of just-picked grapes at the Tabarrini Vineyard?

or the weight of a child heavy on my shoulder,

the ripe smell of baby’s breath? Where are

words to replace tears after another school shooting?

or define delight in a leaf-cupped raindrop?

Locked in generalization like any woman bound

in a loveless marriage, no hope of escape, I ask

myself if words are important. Yes, I am a poet.

I need details, the names of things, steel to saw

you in half like a Vegas magician, then resurrect you.

Patricia Joslin is a retired educator who lives in Charlotte, NC. Poems have been published in Kakalak, Tipton Poetry Journal, Jerry Jazz Musician. Her chapbook, I’ll Buy Flowers Again Tomorrow was published in 2023 by Charlotte Lit Press. She loves live jazz, chamber music, solo travel and expensive red wine.



