Photo by Mohamed Almari: Pexels.com

I am no longer linear

at least not for this moment

into which I seem to have squeezed

several other moments unexpectedly

I opened a gap I found

between my thoughts

like a gate between

a façade of housefronts

in front of an unknown beyond

I must have dragged those extra moments

past and future

through that gap

like universes wrung indelicately

through a giant black hole

and wondered idly

sitting around with my other selves

past and fuure

knowing all we now know

shouldn’t we leave a clue

a message in a bottle

for when the gap closes

and the gate clanks shut

and the façade of thoughts returns

one by one by one

Barry Harris is the editor of the Tipton Poetry Journal and four anthologies from Brick Street Poetry. He has published one poetry collection, Something at the Center. His poetry has appeared in Kentucky Review, Valparaiso Poetry Review, Grey Sparrow, Silk Road Review, Saint Ann‘s Review, North Dakota Quarterly, Awaken Consciousness and others. Barry lives in Brownsburg, Indiana and is retired from Eli Lilly and Company. Married and father of two grown sons, he graduated a long time ago with a major in English from Ball State University.