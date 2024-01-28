Login to discuss
my friend Mark is
frail and worn from his
human years
each day he pulls
closer to
the ground—
if a sparrow were to
alight on
his shoulder
he’d lie down and
subsume the weight of
its soaring days,
its starry nights,
the very song
inside him
leaving its infinite mark
and chirp of
winged sighs
Hugh Findlay’s writing and photography have been published worldwide. Nominated for a Pushcart Prize in 2020 for poetry, he is in the third trimester of life and hopes y’all like his stuff. Instagram: @hughmanfindlay