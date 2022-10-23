Beyond Death

~Photo by Katherine Kromberg: Unsplash.com

Pain is a seed

which grows with time

and spreads its brown branches

over the bones

and sheds its leaves

in the rivulets of blood

till it exceeds the body

and becomes a carapace

You can come out of it

Listen to the cadence of heartbeats

that croon a rhyme of revelry

behold the candle of the soul

that burns in you and throws

the petals of flames

to the darkest recesses

There's enough inspiration

beneath the skin

that has survived

the ruins and rains of time

Gather the obsolete bones

and burn them with the fire

Pour the last trickle of blood

in the sea that swallows everything

Take the rest of the body

and grind it to dust

with a mortar and pestle

Strip the garb of mortality

which has pain engraved on it

That's it

The soul which can never be soiled

is freed from the bondage

You are purged

You rise from your broken self

like a wisp of smoke

You have to die to live

Debasish Mishra is a Senior Research Fellow at National Institute of Science Education and Research, HBNI, India, who has earlier worked with United Bank of India and Central University of Odisha. He is the recipient of the Bharat Award for Literature in 2019 and the Reuel International Upcoming Poet Prize in 2017. His recent work has appeared in North Dakota Quarterly, Penumbra, The Headlight Review, Amsterdam Quarterly, California Quarterly, and elsewhere. His first book Lost in Obscurity and Other Stories has been recently published by Book Street Publications, India.