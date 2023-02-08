Disinformation Campaign

Photo by Pixabay: Pexels.com

It’s not just for funsies

our flimflam directive.

They musn’t know what

we know lest a seismic

tilt befall the paradigm

our peeps have carved

lo these sundry aeons.

Hells bells should they

glimpse a hint of truth

in the buff before we

tar and feather it. Woe

is we should this reality

be unadorned with hat,

fake mustache, glasses.

Extraordinary times call

for ordinary measures.

We need them to look

themselves in the eyes

in our funhouse mirror,

comfortable in someone

else’s skin, good to go

without going anywhere.

Matthew’s poetry was featured in The Best American Poetry 2007, and his chapbook, “Silent Partner,” won the 2013 Sow’s Ear Press Chapbook Award. He received an MFA in poetry from the University of Montana in 1999 and now works as an insurance consultant in Chicago.