My Parents Took Me on a Cruise as a Child

Photo by Matthew Barra: Pexels.com

& I spent eight days vomiting in the cabin,

watched 48 hours of the TV show House

on DVD. I can still feel the boat’s undulations

if I close my eyes tightly, like the prodrome

to a nightmare—so it’s incredible

that I didn’t remember the first episode:

a teacher by the chalk board

her muscles tonic-clonic collapsing

to the floor in front of her students amazing

that even after collapsing in front of my

classmates trying to ask for help but unable

to speak I would still one day months

later pull up this pilot as if to rekindle

my love of medicine & snark on the long

long road to a medical degree & of course

see this woman’s tongue immobilized

her muscles rigid then jerking then rigid

the way I would feel my own tongue

glued to my teeth my breathing

short & rapid would wonder how I could

ever watch someone experience the horror

of losing control entirely & have the strength

to intervene—in the ICU I had many

subsequent seizures & in the several days

that followed my stay I checked my chart—

a file marked: video. It was only a transcription,

though, my arm dislocating forwards

& then backwards with a violence

I do not remember. My head swiveling

side to side. This story is uncommon,

but the things we are afraid of

as doctors are the same:

the fear that we will be discovered

as inadequate, the patients

who remind us of ourselves.

Joey Lew is a surgical resident at Duke University. Lew holds an MFA in poetry from The University of North Carolina at Greensboro (2019) and an M.D. from the University of California, San Francisco (2023). Her poetry can be seen in The MacGuffin, One, and the Journal of Medical Humanities, among other literary magazines. She placed first in the 2020 William Carlos Williams National Poetry Competition and the 2022 Lough Mask Poetry Competition and was shortlisted at the 2023 Wolverhampton Literary Festival Poetry Competition, as well as a semifinalist for the 2023 Kay Murphy Poetry Prize.