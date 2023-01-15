Photo by Scott Rodgerson: Unsplash.com

The curtains pull

cross the landscape

behind my eyes—

the way they do

on days like this—

emerged

from sleep,

from splashes of water

in the basin,

and black coffee

past a sugared tongue.

Praised be drip-dried epiphanies

that swirl

and stir ‘neath drowsy lids,

over smoking toasters

and morning papers,

rousing consciousness

with gentle shocks

ike chewing aluminum foil

and the last lick of a taser’s kiss.

There’s a blue sky outside.

A blue blue,

The bluest blue.

The kind of blue that bruises the sky

before its skin splits

(re)submerging

us

with splashes

more

of an angry rain

that dismantles

but doesn’t drown,

diminishes

but doesn’t destroy.

Indigo is its color—

Indigo, the King of Blue.

It’s a violet field,

trampled

by God’s thumb

and the hard souls of saints,

raining down

blessings of sweet water—

like napalm

set aflame

by the perfumed blood

of petals—

upon waking earth and trees,

parking lots and sidewalks,

and skin,

leaving scars and cold scorches

and ghosts.

It smells like cuts and mud

and shit.

It smells like indigo—

Indigo, the King of Blue.

Longing is deep

for the cold comforts of my walls

and drawn curtains.

The cool blazes of artificial suns

in every room.

The scent of dog and recycled breath

coming from the AC.

But, I hear the call of the rain

(I always do, it seems)—

or all it takes

and gives,

for the cold it brings

and the loans it calls in—

and it draws me back, again,

again, and again—

a shade haunting the pane.

Today,

I feel indigo—

Indigo, King of the Blues.

David Estringel is a Xicanx writer/poet with works published in literary publications, such as The Opiate, Azahares, Cephalorpress, Lahar, Poetry Ni, DREICH, Somos En Escrito, Ethel, The Milk House, Beir Bua Journal, and The Blue Nib. His first collection of poetry and short fiction Indelible Fingerprints was published April 2019, followed Blood Honey and Cold Comfort House in 2022. David has written three poetry chapbooks, Punctures (2019), PeripherieS (2020), and Eating Pears on the Rooftop (2022). His new book of micro poetry little punctures will be released in December 2022. Connect with David on Twitter @The_Booky_Man and his website www.davidaestringel.com.