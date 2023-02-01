"What Comes Next or Meet the Dunnes"

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko: Pexels.com

CAST

The play requires five actors, three men, two women, whose ages may vary. It takes place in three parts, which are suggested by slashes below in the breakdown:

ETTA, petulant yet yearning/KOUKLA, entitled and emotional/GIRLY, salt-of-the-earth

KLEINER, petulant yet yearning/BEAU, entitled and emotional/LITTLE TIMMY, an old man playing a scrappy, Our Gang-like kid

DOCTOR, an unctuous TV shrink-type/ACTOR, an actor/POP-POP, a kid playing a crusty old coot

BELLE, gentle, thoughtful, yet direct/ACTRESS, an actress/MOIRA, an officious type with hidden depths

GUY, grumpy yet sincere and searching



ACT ONE – SCENE ONE

The sound of a text coming in. GUY mumbles awake.

GUY

Aw, no!...(getting up) For God’s sake…

The sound of his footsteps in a vast, empty, echoing void. The sound of a door opening. He enters a new space. The sound of people murmuring grows clearer. Four people sit in a therapeutic circle: BELLE, KLEINER, ETTA, and DOCTOR.

DOCTOR

Thank you for coming, Guy. Finally.

GUY

Sorry, Doc, I overslept. I was having a dream.

DOCTOR

Well, we were going around the circle and saying what coming here means to us.

GUY

(rolls eyes) Swell.

Sound of pulling up a chair.

DOCTOR

Go on, Etta.

ETTA

It’s the lack of unhappiness. It’s hard for me to express how

strange it is. Maybe I shouldn’t be saying this.

DOCTOR

You see what you’re doing?

ETTA

What?

DOCTOR

You’re falling back into old – you’re –

ETTA

Taking it away from myself.

DOCTOR

Exactly.

ETTA

I know. Even now, I just stopped myself from saying, I used to be miserable!

DOCTOR

At least now you know. That’s the first step toward stopping.

ETTA

That’s true, it is.

DOCTOR

And that’s huge.

KLEINER

Congrats, Ella!

ETTA

It’s Etta. But thank you, Kleiner. Let me shout it then. I don’t feel like shit! In fact, I am having a lark!

DOCTOR

Good for you.

KLEINER

Hallelujah!

ETTA

I am on a toot!

GUY

Jesus Christ.

KLEINER

May I say something?

DOCTOR

That’s what we’re here for.

KLEINER

Just two things. For me, it was the displacement. The sense of – well, “wanderlust” would be a good thing, wouldn’t it? Of being lost. Of having no home. It made me very – shaky. I found I slept a lot to escape it. But not any more.

He passes out, snoring.

GUY

For God’s sake.

ETTA

If we whisper, could we –

DOCTOR

Well, maybe we should move on, if –

Kleiner wakes up, with a grunt.

KLEINER

Was I out? I’m sorry. I’m drooling a little, so I suspect that I –

DOCTOR

It’s okay. Here’s a tissue, if you –

GUY

What’s the second thing?

KLEINER

Excuse me?

GUY

You said two things. We heard one. What’s the other?

KLEINER

I wasn’t finished with the first one.

GUY

Great.

KLEINER

I was going to say - when I slept, of course, like everyone, I still dreamed. And my dreams were the same as they were before. So it’s like I went from one dream to another, there was really no waking up.

DOCTOR

Well put.

KLEINER

And that gets me to my second thing. I felt that I’d been left out in the open – animal-like, exposed. Prey. And that made me stutter a little. Right now, I’m avoiding certain words, so I don’t get tripped up.

DOCTOR

Words like –

KLEINER

Vulner – see, I can’t. Vulner –

DOCTOR

It’s okay. Take your time.

KLEINER

Vulnera – (passes out, snoring)

DOCTOR

Well, we all progress at our own pace. (to Guy) Now, Guy,

would you like to say something?

GUY

No, not at all.

DOCTOR

And why is that?

GUY

I’m only here because I got the text. I had no choice.

DOCTOR

That’s apparent.

GUY

Well, you say that as if it’s a bad thing. What’s better, wanting to be here like these – not being able to wait to – they’re the well-adjusted ones.

DOCTOR

I never said that they were.

GUY

Who ever thought this would be a walk in the park? Since the start of time, people have been in this state and were – well, if not stoical about it then – sanguine, is that the right word?

DOCTOR

It’s not important. I know what you’re saying.

GUY

And now everyone is immediately taken in by this (indicates the group) bogus attempt to assuage – this bone thrown to us – crumbs, for Chrissake. Well, I’m sorry, but we’re dead, okay? We’re not in Disneyland.

KLEINER

Oh, my God!

ETTA

I can’t listen to this!

KLEINER

That is too much!

DOCTOR

If you don’t mind, we actually…we like to refer to death now as “Life Cessation.” Or L.C. for short. And we now call the dead “Elsies.”

KLEINER

That sounds good.

ETTA

Nice!

Guy stares at him.

GUY

You’ve got to be kidding.

DOCTOR

No. I’m not. But I’m interested in why you – who’s “kidding?”

Who’s a “kid”? A kid is a child, am I right?

Guy just makes a denunciatory sound.

DOCTOR

You don’t want to answer.

GUY

(exaggerated hoarseness)

Frog in my throat. Go onto someone else. It’s someone else’s turn.

DOCTOR

I’m willing to wait while you – I can get you a gargle, if you –

GUY

(exaggerated hoarseness)

I don’t want to hurt my vocal chords. I’m afraid for my long-term health.

DOCTOR

So you’d rather just sit in silence than –

GUY

(exaggerated hoarseness)

Not “silence.” It’s “Noise Absence” now. N.A. for short.

KLEINER

He’s a spoiler! He’s causing me great agitation! See, I almost stuttered on that last sentence when I said that.

ETTA

It’s like he’s been put here to represent the old ways to experience this, the ways that we’re trying to escape!

KLEINER

It’s true. The old vulner – vulnera – I haven’t seen him smile once since he got here. He’s not carefree. He’s “uneasy.”

ETTA

And we’ve had quite enough of “uneasiness” here, thank you very much!

DOCTOR

I don’t think this is the most constructive way to – (to Belle)Belle, we haven’t heard from you. What do you think about him or – frankly – another topic?

BELLE

Well…obviously, I don’t know him, so…I wouldn’t presume to – judge.

KLEINER

Really?

BELLE

But given what I’ve heard from him, I’m not automatically inclined to – condemn. Maybe it’s good to get a different – perspective on this experience. (others make incredulous, denunciatory noises) Look, this hasn’t been – easy for me, either. And it’s eternal. Or as good as.

DOCTOR

You’re implying that you’ve had trouble.

BELLE

Well, let’s just say, I’m as – (indicates Kleiner) vulnerable – as the next one. I took the opportunity to come here today as a relief.

GUY

It wasn’t an opportunity, okay? It was a command. I read the text: “Attendance Mandatory.”

BELLE

That’s true. I guess what I meant to say was – part of me – welcomed it. (to Guy) That probably repels you.

GUY

That’s a little strong. I’m surprised, let’s put it that way. You seem more – sensible – than the rest.

BELLE

Well, maybe I used to be. When I was out there. But here it’s hard to - it’s partly panic, I won’t deny it.

DOCTOR

Please speak to me, if you don’t mind. He’ll hear you.

BELLE

Oh. All right.

GUY

Jesus. Excuse me for liv – sitting here.

DOCTOR

(to Belle) I’m glad to hear that this new program—created, of course, in response to everyone’s complaints—is helping you, Belle. That’s why I’m here.

BELLE

Well, I wouldn’t go that far, I just –

DOCTOR

Not that I’m an actual psychiatrist—though who knows what I am or what I was?—I was just enlisted because my voice sounds compassionate and I wear a white coat well. But, still, it’s gratifying to hear that you’re grateful.

BELLE

Look, when they came to get me this morning, they didn’t have to drag me, that’s all, as I heard they had – some others. (indicates Guy) I sort of fell willingly into their arms – maybe passively –

DOCTOR

Not at all.

BELLE

And all through the interviewing process and assigning us to groups, I – well, I was hopeful.

DOCTOR

That’s what we want.

BELLE

I didn’t even hate the hand stamp. I felt it was more like a rock concert than, well—

GUY

A concentration camp?

BELLE

Exactly. I mean, it’s temporary, after all. Isn’t it? (starts to rub her hand a little; then licks it) I can’t seem to get it…

DOCTOR

It confirms your attendance at each session and will become slightly lighter with time.

BELLE

(rubbing harder) Really? I had no idea that –I wouldn’t be able to…rub it…

ETTA

I like it. It feels like belonging.

KLEINER

And the bright color is cheering.

DOCTOR

(to Belle) So thank you for your testimonial.

BELLE

(rubbing even harder) Well, I wouldn’t call it that, I—it really won’t come off!

DOCTOR

And that’s our session for today.

ETTA

Already?

KLEINER

What do you mean?

ETTA

We were just getting started.

DOCTOR

Exactly. This was only your first session.

KLEINER

Well, when’s the next one?

DOCTOR

Someone will force you to – I mean, invite you to come.

KLEINER

You mean, it won’t be you?

DOCTOR

No. You know that. There’s no way for any of us to see the same people again. It will be one of my “colleagues.” You’ll be well taken care of.

ETTA

But I want you.

KLEINER

Me, too. I already feel dependent.

GUY

Good going. See what you’ve started?

DOCTOR

Look, I can’t – I only deal with the small things. The grains of sand that –

KLEINER

Oh, thanks a lot!

ETTA

Now we’re grains of sand!

DOCTOR

I wasn’t calling you that, I…Look, I’m going to give you a few exercises and affirmations.

ETTA

Exercises?

KLEINER

You mean, that’s it?

DOCTOR

Let’s just try them, all right? They’ll only take a minute. Please stand.

Sounds of them standing. Then…

DOCTOR

Guy?

GUY

I’ll just observe, thanks.

DOCTOR

Everyone else, place your hands loosely at your sides. Close your eyes. (grumbling, they do) Now relax your neck and roll your head slowly forward. Then roll to the left…

KLEINER

Like this?

DOCTOR

Sort of…and to the right.

We hear them straining to do this.

GUY

This is the most you’re going to get. Don’t expect to get any more.

DOCTOR

Shh. Now, as you roll, think of the words, “We’re all in this together.”

KLEINER

We’re all in this—

DOCTOR

Think, not say.

GUY

This is it! This is as deep as it goes!

DOCTOR

Have you thought them? Now I’m going to say the first four words, and you’ll come in on the last one. Out loud. I’ll say, “We’re all in this,” and you’ll say, “together.” And try to time the “together” to the final head roll.

GUY

Feeling better? It’s working, isn’t it? Enjoy!

DOCTOR

Guy, I’m going to ask you to wait outside if you don’t –

ETTA

(rolling) Could we do this? I’m getting dizzy here!

DOCTOR

All right, yes, let’s start. “We’re all in this…”

ETTA

We’re all in this—

DOCTOR

No – on the last word.

KLEINER

Weren’t you listening?

DOCTOR

That’s all right. I think we’ve made a good beginning, and that’s all we can ask. Enjoy.

Humming, Doctor starts to pack up. Kleiner awakens, with a grunt.

KLEINER

(to Etta) I don’t know if I can wait till the next time.

ETTA

Me, either. Should we just hold him here, or…

KLEINER

Yeah. I’ll get his arms, and you –

GUY

Better go, Doc.

DOCTOR

(looks up)

What?

GUY

Run, while you still can!

Panicked, Doctor quickly packs up. The sound of his feet, fleeing. Door opens, closes. Others sigh.

ETTA

Well. Where do we go now?

KLEINER

Where do we ever go?

ETTA

I enjoyed meeting you, Kleiner.

KLEINER

Me, too. It’s nice to know I wasn’t the only one smiling.

ETTA

There are going to be many more of us happy here, my friend. Our numbers are going to grow. Times – or whatever this is – are changing.

KLEINER

Things are looking up.

ETTA

Let’s go somewhere else and feel better. Okay?

Looking distrustfully at Guy and Belle, they exit together. Door closes.

Beat. Awkwardness. Then –.

BELLE

I’m Belle. You’re Guy?

GUY

That’s the name they gave me.

BELLE

Me, too, of course. (beat) Want to walk with me?

GUY

What would be the point?

BELLE

Does there have to be one?

Door opening. Then sounds of their squeaking shoes, walking in a vast, echoing space.

GUY

Why waste time? Death is short. Just a joke.

BELLE

But do you really feel it? The way you did when we were alive? The same uncertainty and the fear of what comes next? It gave us a certain urgency, a reason to invent religions, etc. But here there’s no hope of – anything – after death.

GUY

There’s no reason to feel anything. You’re a perfectly pleasant looking woman, pretty even, more than that – and I don’t feel – drawn. I can only admire you, the way I might have once done a painting.

BELLE

What kind? The one with all the drips?

GUY

No, you look like a – lovely landscape, a pastoral village, with women in wonderful smocks, carrying water up from a well. And men who always look a little bit like – trolls – no matter how tall and attractive they are. I can stand back and shake my head, staring at your chiaroscuros. Whatever that means, and if they even had them in pastoral paintings. And that’s all.

BELLE

That’s better than nothing.

GUY

No, nothing is what it is. So how can we do anything but suffer from it?

BELLE

Isn’t that what they’re trying to eliminate now?

GUY

With what, exercises and affirmations, fittingly with our heads pointed at our asses? And Elsies, that fits. Like cows, marching in a line, chewing on our cheeks, and smiling – if cows could smile. That isn’t therapy, not like my own, such as it was, one week, when I was alive.

BELLE

Wait. You mean – you remember your life?

GUY

(weighs responding, then -) Maybe I shouldn’t tell you this, but – what the hell, I’ll never see you again. You know, our dreams, the one thing that weirdly remains? What do you think our dreams are, fantasies? Sure, that’s what they tell us, just so we don’t start longing for what’s in them that’s gone for good. But I think our dreams are our lives before we died.

She stops walking.

BELLE

But they’re so…You mean, when I was alive, a talking apple pie and I were two skydivers, stuck together, and we fell through a farmhouse into a giant pool where there were hundreds of tiny synchronized swimmers? And then, suddenly, Mark Twain and I were sixth graders, playing Dodgeball with live grenades? And then my right foot blew up into a blimp, advertising something called “Ass Oil.” And it hovered over a giant tank of ravenous, singing sharks? Really? That was some life I had.

GUY

Well…I haven’t entirely – ironed out – this idea. But I definitely think that there’s plenty of…Like last night? In my “dream”? I was a kid and I was being mocked for crying by my father, who said I was his youngest child, even though I think I wasn’t, I think I was in the middle maybe. And afterwards, I had to stop walking in the street, because I was crying too hard to continue. I had to stand faced away against a wall, and I was glad it was winter so it would seem my tears were because of the cold and not be embarrassed. It was just a shard, a flash of something – but it was a flashback, I’m convinced of it.

Sounds of their shoes squeaking again, in the vast space.

BELLE

So, alive, you were a sensitive person. You don’t seem that way here. I mean, you piped right up – dyspeptically – in the meeting.

GUY

That’s true. Maybe I’m this way here, because of what happened there. (thinks) Or maybe it was a memory of someone else. Maybe I saw someone else crying in the street, and it stuck with me. But how did I know he was crying about his father? Maybe—

BELLE

Maybe it was just a dream.

He is deflated.

GUY

I was so sure! (sighs) This is me.

They have stopped.

BELLE

How can you tell?

GUY

My 128th step. I’d ask you in, but…

BELLE

I understand. (beat) We walked together, after all.

GUY

Right.

He opens a door, goes in. Determined, she follows. He stops.

GUY

Look, I’m aware that the powers that be, whoever they are, are trying to cope with the new unrest – the dissatisfaction that’s growing, but…they’re just creating a new form of control. It’s a can of worms.

BELLE

Maybe times are changing.

GUY

Here? Forget it.

BELLE

We’re evolving here. Maybe that’s a more – exact – term.

GUY

It would be the first time in human history – if human is even what we are now. It would be auspicious, if that’s the word.

BELLE

You must have been pretty articulate, too, when you were alive.

GUY

I still show “a few signs of it” here, is that what you’re saying?

BELLE

Articulate. And touchy. (beat) You shouldn’t hide your light, Guy.

GUY

Not to be rude, but what can we actually do?

BELLE

Just be together. I don’t know – maybe it’s still an instinct.

GUY

That’s a limb as dead as the rest of us, don’t trust it.

BELLE

I never see the same men – I don’t have to tell you. And seeing you from one situation to the next today, I feel you’re a friend. My best friend. I know it’s absurd. But it makes me feel better. Isn’t that good?

GUY

Well – no – because –what, would we make love? Grab a bite? You know we need to do neither. And that’s not much of a date.

BELLE

I don’t want a date.

He looks at her.

GUY

So we would just – wander – together?

BELLE

In so many words.

GUY

That wouldn’t last. It never does. Eventually, we’d drift apart. You know this. There’s no need to be close to anyone – no cause for procreation – so there’s no longer any love. This new bullshit bucking up creates a dangerous expectation. It’s an opiate of the masses, as somebody once said. If you’d only relax, you’d see that the need would recede. Because it can never be filled.

BELLE

Why are you so – wise?

GUY

I’m not. I just know what I can’t have.

BELLE

Okay. Well. Bye then.

She starts to go.

GUY

Bye. I won’t miss you, I can’t lie about that.

BELLE

You might miss talking to me.

GUY

I doubt it. Right now, out there, people living are actually missing us – missing us horribly, in some cases – and we don’t even remember who they are. And since every blink of our eyes could be a second or a century out there, everyone we loved could be long dead – even the people who missed the people missing us are dead.

BELLE

Well, time flew talking to you, that’s for sure. We mingled for a whole millennium, maybe.

She opens the door.

BELLE

I think one day you’ll trust in the change. Some other woman will get the benefit, and I’ll have to be happy for her. But happy is what I’ll be.

GUY

That’s the real dream.

She turns back.

BELLE

Did you know that the Navaho Indians never liked to finish anything? They always kept something missing at the end of everything they did, when they told a story or sewed a garment. Because actually ending it was like death to them. They always retained a little life. The things that come back, it’s funny, isn’t it? Maybe I was an Indian. Or a cowboy. Anyway. I won’t say goodbye.

We hear her walking away, into the echoing void. Guy looks after her.

END SCENE ONE

Laurence Klavan received two Drama Desk nominations for the book and lyrics of Bed and Sofa, the musical produced by the Vineyard Theater in New York and the Finborough Theatre in London. His one-act, “The Show Must Go On,” was the most produced short play in American high schools in 2015-2016. He wrote the story collection, 'The Family Unit' and Other Fantasies, published by Chizine in Canada. His novella, Albertine, was published by Leamington Books in Scotland. An Edgar Award-winner, he wrote the novels, The Cutting Room and The Shooting Script (Ballantine) and co-wrote with Susan Kim the YA graphic novels, Brain Camp and City of Spies (First Second) and the YA fiction trilogy, Wasteland (Harper Teen). The full version of “What Comes Next or Meet the Dunnes” was recorded as a podcast by 21st Century Players out of Washington, DC.