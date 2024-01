Photo by Debraj Roy: Pexels.com

My body is a temple

Built on pure intentions

Cemented by mistakes

Worn down by failures

But mended by hope

Ayisha Silverson is a college STEM major by day and a creative writer by night. She is most inspired by worlds in high fantasy and sci-fi media. When she’s not reading or writing, Ayisha spends her time surrounded by lovely plants and mischievous animals.