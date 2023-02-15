Login to discuss
"she gave me a clover keychain and kissed my head"
bad week but good
drinks with friend
sex.
she gave me
a clover keychain and kissed
my head
’cause “bad things get
Better.”
red eyes are hard to see
through gray thumbprints smudging
my clover. slept all
week
on the couch. it’s sunken
in and sinks deeper during makeup
sex.
she thumbs our clover after
’cause “bad things get
Better.”
light walk but heavy
rain, carcinogenic globs wriggling like
sperm down
the clover, washing away
old prints, so new
ones might come
’cause “bad things get
Better.”
Tyson Wilson is a junior at Auburn University—Montgomery studying English and creative writing. He works on campus as a peer tutor and is also a co-editor of the school’s student literary magazine, Filibuster.