Photo by Djalma Paiva Armelin: Pexels.com

bad week but good

drinks with friend

sex.

she gave me

a clover keychain and kissed

my head



’cause “bad things get

Better.”



red eyes are hard to see

through gray thumbprints smudging

my clover. slept all

week

on the couch. it’s sunken

in and sinks deeper during makeup

sex.

she thumbs our clover after



’cause “bad things get

Better.”



light walk but heavy

rain, carcinogenic globs wriggling like

sperm down

the clover, washing away

old prints, so new

ones might come



’cause “bad things get

Better.”

Tyson Wilson is a junior at Auburn University—Montgomery studying English and creative writing. He works on campus as a peer tutor and is also a co-editor of the school’s student literary magazine, Filibuster.